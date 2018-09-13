How Long Will Hurricane Florence Last?

Hurricane Florence is not only a category 3 hurricane powerful enough to cause substantial damage to several states in the United States- it’s also predicted to move slowly, wreaking havoc in the Carolinas particularly for several days.

Hurricane Florence is predicted to make landfall by Thursday night. However, by Friday morning, it’s likely to slow “to a crawl,” according to CNN, moving at two or three miles per hour along the coast before moving inland.

Brock Long, a FEMA administrator, said of Hurricane Florence, “What’s unique [about this hurricane] is that it’s forecast to stall…dropping copious amounts of rainfall across the Carolinas and into Virginia.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Hurricane Florence Is Set to Make Landfall on Thursday Evening

Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall on Thursday evening and wreak havoc on the Carolinas for several days. Specifically, the rainfall from Hurricane Florence is set to last for about four days, per CNN, which is why there is such a high risk of catastrophic flooding.

Currently, prediction models estimate Hurricane Florence to have moved through the Carolinas by Monday.

Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the private Weather Underground, said to Fox News, “It’s going to coming roaring up to the coast Thursday night and say ‘I’m not sure I really want to do this and I’ll just take a tour of the coast and decide where I want to go inland.”