Hurricane Florence Live Radar: Watch Live Satellite Streams to Track the Storm [September 13]

Hurricane Florence is nearing the Carolina coast, currently as a Category 2 storm. The best way to track the storm’s movement is through live streams and live radars. We have a collection below that you can watch in order to keep track of the storm’s movement on September 13. Some streams may go down periodically, so this post will be updated with new streams as needed. The first live stream, above, is from USA Today.

Hurricane Florence Live Radar & News Broadcasts

You can also track the hurricane with this live stream from PBS:

Here’s another stream. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory on September 13, Hurricane Florence is located at 33.4 N, 75.5 W, about 145 miles (230 km) ESE of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 195 miles (315 km) east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center noted the following at 11 a.m.: “Florence is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion, accompanied by a further decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion across portions of eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.”

You can find another weather live stream below.

This next live stream periodically shows web cams in North Carolina below the live tracker. However, the stream may also periodically not show anything as the cameras are adjusted.

And another stream that shows live web cams of beaches in the hurricane’s path:

Here’s another live radar that you can follow to track Florence:

The following is a live stream from Fox 46 in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Additional Live Web Cams for the Hurricane

If you’re more interested in seeing live web cams from the states in Florence’s path, here are a few to keep an eye on.

This first video is a live surf cam from Virginia Beach:

Next is a Virginia wind live stream:

And a live stream from the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League’s Pelicam on Charleston Harbor:

