Hurricane Florence Live Radar: Watch Live Satellite Streams to Track Storm’s Location [September 12]

Hurricane Florence is moving closer to the United States and remaining a Category 4 in strength. The best way to track the storm’s movement is through live streams and live radars. We have a collection below that you can watch in order to keep track of the storm’s movement. Some streams may go down periodically, so this post will be updated with new streams as needed. The first live stream, above, is from USA Today.

Hurricane Florence Live Radar & News Broadcasts

You can also track the hurricane with this live stream from PBS:

Here’s another stream. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory on September 12, Hurricane Florence is located at 29.8 N and 71.3 W, about 485 miles (785 km) southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 520 miles (840 km) east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The storm is moving northwest or 305 degrees at 15 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center as of 1500 UTC (2 p.m. Eastern), a hurricane watch is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

You can find another weather live stream below.

This next live stream periodically shows web cams in North Carolina below the live tracker. However, the stream may also periodically not show anything as the cameras are adjusted.

And another stream that shows live web cams of beaches in the hurricane’s path:

Here’s another live radar that you can follow to track Florence:

The following is a live stream from Fox 46 in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Next is a live stream from FOX 5 DC, which periodically shows updates on the hurricane:

Additional Live Web Cams for the Hurricane

If you’re more interested in seeing live web cams from the states in Florence’s path, here are a few to keep an eye on. Heavy will launch a story specifically about web cam live streams as the hurricane gets closer to the United States.

This first video is a live surf cam from Virginia Beach:

Next is a Virginia wind live stream:

And a live stream from the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League’s Pelicam on Charleston Harbor:

And here is a live stream from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina:

This is a developing story.

READ NEXT: Latest NOAA updates on Hurricane Florence