Hurricane Florence Map: Projected Path to Track the Storm

All eyes are on Hurricane Florence, now that it has intensified to a major Category 4 storm and is heading to the southeastern U.S. coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to be a “large and extremely dangerous hurricane” when it arrives on the U.S. coast. It has strengthened to a Category 4 a day earlier than predicted. Read on to see maps of Hurricane Florence’s track along with the current projected path. Hurricanes are a bit unpredictable at this stage, so stay tuned as details can change over time.

Hurricane Florence’s Projected Path

First, here’s a map from the National Hurricane Center showing a forecast cone and coastal watches and warnings. This map does not indicate the hurricane’s size, but it does show the hurricane’s current projected path.

This next map may give you a better idea of when to first expect to feel the effects of the hurricane. This map shows the estimated arrival time of tropical storm force winds. The first effects are anticipated to be felt as early as Wednesday night.

Next is a different look at the hurricane’s projected path. Keep in mind that this map has an interactive component that you can view here.

Most trends are currently pointing to Florence reaching the continental U.S.:

#Florence has reached major hurricane status. The trend is not a friend of the Carolinas late Thursday/Friday. Major issues possible. #KVOAwx pic.twitter.com/EvOp8bKi8H — Jeff Beamish (@jeffbeamish) September 10, 2018

And another path:

Well-defined eye has formed as #Florence becomes a Category 4 hurricane. Max sustained winds 130 mph. Impacts (beyond the rip currents and dangerous surf already there) start Wednesday night into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/7vGEyrvYEB — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 10, 2018

Some models are predicting the storm may still be a Category 4 before landfall:

946 mb just prior to landfall with the ECMWF 9-km resolution is a solid Category 4 Major Hurricane #Florence Best to start preparing for a Thursday afternoon storm arrival from Charleston to Cape Hatteras. Watches and warnings will be issued over next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/77hcLoPLAk — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 10, 2018

Some models are currently predicting the hurricane will make landfall Thursday morning in the Carolinas. The National Hurricane Center is currently expecting the center of the storm to move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then it will approach the Carolinas coasts on Thursday.

The Navy has a tracking map for tropical storms too. This is the Navy’s tracking map, provided by ATCF – Naval Research Laboratory: Marine Meteorology Division:

Wind Projection Maps of Hurricane Florence

Next up are wind-speed probability maps. The first shows the probability of tropical storm force winds and the second map shows the probability of hurricane force winds. As you can see, the earliest time that tropical storm winds are currently expected in the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center, is Wednesday night.

Flooding and rain will be a problem regardless of where the hurricane lands:

Regardless of the track, there will be extensive inland flooding from Hurricane #Florence … enhanced by the mountains into NC, VA, and WV. Regional amounts look to be 8-12"+ with local amounts considerably more. A slower storm movement could easily double or triple amounts. pic.twitter.com/bE7j0ANI9k — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 10, 2018

Hurricane’s Location & When States May Start Feeling the Storm

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory on Monday, a “life-threatening storm surge is likely along portions of the South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia coastlines, and a Storm Surge Watch will likely be issued for some of these areas by Tuesday morning…” Freshwater flooding is also possible. “Damaging hurricane-force winds are likely along portions of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina, and a Hurricane Watch will likely be issued by Tuesday morning. Damaging winds could also spread well inland into portions of the Carolinas and Virginia.”

The storm is currently located at 25.0 N and 60.0 W, as of 11 a.m. AST. The hurricane is about 580 miles SSE of Bermuda and 1,240 miles ESE of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The minimum central pressure is 962 MB. The storm is moving west or 280 degrees at 13 mph.

Here’s a look at Florence as seen from the International Space Station:

Hurricane #Florence this morning as seen from @Space_Station. A few moments later, #Isaac & the outer bands of #Helene were also visible. pic.twitter.com/WJQfS4au4m — Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) September 10, 2018

Here’s another look at Florence:

Florence continues to rapidly intensify and has become a powerful hurricane. @NHC_Atlantic sent out an update at noon ET upgrading Florence to a category 4 hurricane based on aircraft recon data. pic.twitter.com/5yhPCVgNIB — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) September 10, 2018

But remember, Florence isn’t the only storm to keep track of. Isaac and Helene are also behind the storm:

The climatological peak of the Atlantic #hurricane season is today (September 10). It sure is living up to that distinction this year. Currently, we have three #hurricanes and two other areas given a medium chance of development in next five days. #Florence #Isaac #Helene pic.twitter.com/PfB6eoXn8z — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 10, 2018

And another view of the three hurricanes:

The Atlantic now has 3 hurricanes at the same time: #Florence, #Helene and #Isaac. This is the 11th year on record that the Atlantic has had 3+ hurricanes simultaneously. Other years were 1893, 1926, 1950, 1961, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1998, 2010, and 2017. pic.twitter.com/uQxzXsMmfg — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 10, 2018

But Florence stands out from the other hurricanes.