Hurricane Florence Map: Projected Path & Tracker of Storm’s Location [Sept. 11]

Hurricane Florence is slowly closing in on the southeastern U.S. coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to be a “large and extremely dangerous hurricane” when it arrives. Read on to see maps and trackers of Hurricane Florence’s path, along with the storm’s projected path for the coming days. Hurricanes are a bit unpredictable at this stage, so stay tuned as details can change over time.

Live Hurricane Florence Interactive Map Tracker

You can track Hurricane Florence’s location via the Google Crisis Map hurricane tracker here. You can use this to track Hurricane Isaac and Helene too. You can also view an embedded version of the interactive map below. If the embedded map goes down, you can still see it on the link here.

Additional live maps can be found on Weather.com and with NOAA here.

Hurricane Florence’s Projected Path

First, here’s a map above from the National Hurricane Center showing a forecast cone and coastal watches and warnings. This map does not indicate the hurricane’s size, but it does show the hurricane’s current projected path. The hurricane appears to be currently expected to make landfall sometime between Thursday and Friday.

This next map may give you a better idea of when to first expect to feel the effects of the hurricane. This map shows the estimated arrival time of tropical storm force winds. The first effects are anticipated to be felt as early as Wednesday night.

Next is a different look at the hurricane’s projected path. Keep in mind that this map has an interactive component that you can view here.

The Navy has a tracking map for tropical storms too. This is the Navy’s tracking map, provided by ATCF – Naval Research Laboratory: Marine Meteorology Division:

Wind Projection Maps of Hurricane Florence

Next up are wind-speed probability maps. The first shows the probability of tropical storm force winds and the second map shows the probability of hurricane force winds.

Rainfall & Flooding Potential Maps

These next maps from NOAA show the rainfall potential (the first map), followed by flash flooding potential in the second map.

Hurricane’s Location Coordinates & When States May Start Feeling the Storm

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory on Tuesday, September 11, Hurricane Florence is expected to re-strengthen later today. The storm is currently at 26.7 N, 65.3 W, about 390 miles south of Bermuda and 905 miles ESE of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are 130 mph but the storm is expected to strengthen. It’s currently moving WNW or 295 degrees at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure is 950 mb.

Some weakening of Florence is expected on Thursday, but it is still expected to be a dangerous, major hurricane when it makes landfall.

READ NEXT: See multiple live streams showing radar and satellite of Hurricane Florence right now.