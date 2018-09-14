WATCH: Hurricane Florence Causes Snow Flurries in North Carolina

In addition to storm surge, flooding, and intense wind gusts up to 100 MPH, Hurricane Florence seems to be generating another, less expected type of weather in North Carolina: snow flurries.

Twitter user S.E. Smith posted a video of snow flurries outside her North Carolina home on early Friday morning.

Who ever thought a hurricane could cause a snow flurry? There’s snow flurries where I am in NC!!#FlorenceHurricane2018 pic.twitter.com/GDbvInD5Hz — S.E. Smith (@sesmithfl) September 14, 2018

She did not clarify where in North Carolina she lives, and no other users seems to have corroborated the claim. It’s unclear how Hurricane Florence could have generated snow flurries, given the temperature.

Hurricane Florence has caused another type of weather warning: tornado watches, which have been issued for Franklin and Nash counties in North Carolina until 5 PM EDT.

For now, the National Weather Service has confirmed that Hurricane Florence may be weakening, but it will still be dumping torrential rain across the Carolinas and farther inland before it’s gone.

According to CNN, Florence has already left 620,000 North and South Carolina residents powerless, forced 26,000 people into evacuation shelters, and canceled more than 1,000 flights on Friday and Saturday.

It’s now likely that Florence will curve to the North and then to the Northeast over the weekend, passing through Kentucky by Monday and reaching Massachusetts on Wednesday.