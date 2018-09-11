Will Hurricane Florence Hit Washington, DC? When?

Hurricane Florence is barreling towards coastal regions of Virginia and the Carolinas, with residual affects expected to hit a number of other states.

Will Washington, DC, be targeted?

On Tuesday morning, the mayor of Washington, DC, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that it was a “necessary step to ‘ensure we have the resources and support'” to handle Florence’s wrath, according to the Chicago Times.

As of Tuesday afternoon, weather officials stated that they predict heavy bouts of rain from Thursday night into Friday in DC.

BREAKING: Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declares state of emergency as capital prepares for rain, flooding from Florence. https://t.co/mUT1ks4hQ0 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2018

Damages are expected to come in the form of power outrages, flooding, and heavy wind. According to The Washington Post, DC Water is prepping for the storm by having roughly 500 crew prepared to clear clogged water drains in “hot spots”. Furthermore, Metro is placing over 1,000 sandbags in stations to prevent flooding.

There are currently no changes in the train schedules operating in DC, however, officials have stated that if winds grow to above 45mph, rail and bus systems’ schedules will change.

Residents have been advised to go to the grocery store before landfall to ensure they are prepared for the storm. It is also recommended that they have flashlights and batteries on hand.

Citizens of the DC area can call 311 to report flooding. So far, Fiesta DC and H Street Festival have been rescheduled due to the weather.