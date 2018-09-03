Are Hy-Vee Stores Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

Labor Day 2018 arrives on Monday, September 3, 2018. It’s officially a national holiday that was designed to champion fair working conditions for workers. However, many people need to pick up a few items on Labor Day and are wondering which stores are open and closed, among them Hy-Vee stores.

The answer is that most Hy-Vee stores are open on Labor Day. The stores do close on some holidays, but Labor Day is not listed among them.

There are about 245 Hy-Vee stores located throughout the United States. They are generally located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hours at Hy-Vee Are Restricted Only Around Thanksgiving & Christmas

Save 20% off all online or in-app purchases in the Hy-Vee Market Grille when you use code LABOR2018. Offer valid through 9.3.18. Order now: https://t.co/Q5k3Amw33C pic.twitter.com/kYUiF8KMHt — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) September 2, 2018

Labor Day is actually a big sale day for Hy-Vee. The store is offering 20 percent off specials using the promo code LABORDAY2018 at its Market Grille for online or in-app purchases.

You can use the store locator search bar on the Hy-Vee website to pull up specific hours, phone numbers, and addresses for Hy-Vee stores that are located closest to you. The stores generally report that they are only closed and have restricted hours around the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays.

For example, a Hy-Vee store in Madison, Wisconsin reports, “Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Closing Thanksgiving at 2 p.m. Reopening Fri. at 5 a.m. Closing Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Closed Dec. 25. Reopening Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. Closing Dec 31 at 10:00p.m. Reopening Jan 1 at 6:00a.m.” There is no mention made of Labor Day.

However, a Hy-Vee store in Lawrence Kansas reports, “Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Thanksgiving Day – close at 2:00 p.m. Open next day at 6:00 a.m. Christmas Eve close at 5:00 p.m. Closed Christmas Day. Open at 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 26th.”

Thus, some of the hours for individual Hy-Vee stores can vary by location, so make sure you look your own location up online or call ahead to determine the hours.

Hy-Vee is unique in that it is employee-owned. “Hy-Vee is employee-owned by direct stockholders — officers, store directors and executive staff members — and indirect stockholders, the more than 30,000 Hy-Vee employees who participate in The Hy-Vee and Affiliates 401(k) Plan,” the store’s website reads.

The History of Labor Day

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.