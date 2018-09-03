Is In-N-Out Burger Open on Labor Day 2018?

In-N-Out Burger is open on Labor Day 2018. It appears as though all of the chain’s locations are operating under normal business hours on Monday, September 3, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. local time.

In-N-Out Burger is open 362 days per year, closing on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Easter Sunday. According to the company’s website, the chain is open on every other holiday, including New Year’s Day, Independence Day, and Memorial Day.

There currently aren’t any specials or deals going on at In-N-Out Burger.

The fast food burger chain is extremely popular in California. The eatery hasn’t yet reached every state in the U.S., but has several locations in the American Southwest and along the Pacific coast.

In-N-Out Burger has been in the news quite a bit lately, after a call to boycott the chain went viral. Earlier in the week, it was reported that the chain donated some $25,000 to the California Republican Party. And, in 2016 and 2017, the company donated $30,000 to the Republican Party for general expenses, according to the Los Angeles magazine.

After learning this information, some non-republicans decided to boycott the chain.

“Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party … it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!” Eric Bauman, chairman of the California Democratic Party, tweeted on Thursday, August 30.

According to The Blaze, the boycott seems to have backfired.

“Numerous California politicians, both on the state and federal level, posted pictures of themselves on social media eating In-N-Out,” the site reported. You can see some of those tweets below.

End of Session feast from our favorite fast food restaurant @innoutburger pic.twitter.com/dmN1LVnV7q — Senator Jim Nielsen (@CASenatorJim) August 30, 2018

LOL! InNOut burger packed in Visalia…cars down the road! Democrats/Socialists winning! — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) September 1, 2018

There’s nothing more Californian than In-N-Out Burger. Great lunch today in #Fresno. If .@GavinNewsom is nervous debating me on CA issues – maybe a friendly Double Double vs Caviar joust? pic.twitter.com/pEHqhb8jD3 — JohnHCox (@TheRealJohnHCox) August 30, 2018

Heading to @innoutburger, have you heard how good the burgers are? Yum!! 🇺🇸🙏 #kag #maga — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) August 30, 2018

Additionally, there has been some push back from the other side — and other states — with State Senator Phil Williams tweeting to the burger chain, letting it know that Alabama would welcome a location with open arms.

“Hey #InNOutBurger c’mon to Alabama! We love burgers, and we love #Republicans! #alpolitics,” Williams tweeted on August 30.