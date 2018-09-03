Is Mail Delivered on Labor Day 2018 Today?

It’s Labor Day Monday 2018 and post offices are not open today, though 24-hours Self Service Kiosks in postal lobbies should still be available. In addition, KRQE has reported that postal workers will pick up mail from blue collection boxes, though delivering of mail will not take place.

For the federal holiday, any federal offices or buildings are closed. FedEx will not deliver, nor will UPS, though UPS Express Critical Service will still be available for deliveries. USPS will not run, but last year, in 2017, USPS reported that Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Labor Day, so those with Priority Mail Express may expect deliveries. According to Post Bulletin, Amazon shipping services and delivery should run normally and with its usual hours as well.

The postal services started a five-year contract in 2013 with Amazon, for it to ensure deliveries on Sundays, as well as on holidays. So, 2018 is included in the five-year agreement.

For those in need of stamps, they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores.

While many view Labor Day as the end to the summer season, the official conclusion of summer isn’t until much later in the month. This year’s autumnal equinox is on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Labor Day is observed in the United States, but it is held in Canada and other countries as well. The day is to celebrate working people and it annually lands on the first Monday in September. Other areas of the world celebrate Labor Day on May 1st because the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions unanimously set May 1, 1886, as a national day of protest for an 8-hour work day, according to Britannica.

Sometimes, people confuse Labor Day with Memorial Day, but Memorial Day falls at the end of May each year and often marks the beginning of the summer season to many, though it is not the official start to summer. The Labor Day holiday always falls on the first Monday in September, each year.

Next year, in 2019, Labor Day Monday will fall on September 2nd.

Additional postal holidays include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr., Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Postal products and services are still available via the official www.usps.com website, where users can track a package, purchase stamps, put their mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find out other relevant information. Kiosk and post office locations can also be found on the website.

In addition to mail not being delivered today, banks are closed as well. Schools and public libraries are not open. Plus, the stock market and other financial institutions are closed for the day. Supermarkets are open, though some may operate on holiday hours, which are generally shorter for the day. According to Metro, some state liquor stores may be closed, depending on your state, so be sure to check with your local retailers for the most accurate information.

Mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.