Is McDonald’s Open on Labor Day 2018?

It’s Labor Day, and as many people around the country are enjoying a day off, they may want to satisfy that burger craving that surfaces. Whether you’re craving a Big Mac, chicken nuggets, or even a McFlurry, you’re in luck. Most McDonald’s stores are open on Labor Day.

Of course, the odd branch here or there might be closed today, so click here to contact your local store to make sure it’s open.

Unlike some fast food chains, McDonald’s stays open on a number of holidays, like New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving, Veterans Day, and even Christmas.

So what is closed on Labor Day? Mostly, those who work in government jobs are enjoying their time off today. That includes those who work in banks, federal offices, libraries, municipal offices, post offices, and public transit.

While many recognize labor day as one of the last weekends of summer, the federal holiday actually honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made. Recognized as a federal holiday, Labor Day began in the 19th century, with the swelling number of labor movements and the growth of the trade union.

In the late 1800s, according to USA Today, the state of labor in the US was unsatisfactory, with workers pulling 12 hour days. The environments they worked in were often unsafe, and the pay was very low. Thus began the push for better hours, conditions, and pay.