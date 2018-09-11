J. Cole Cancels ‘Dreamville Festival’ Ahead of Hurricane Florence

Due to imminent weather and safety concerns it’s with a heavy heart we have decided to cancel @Dreamvillefest #Dreamville pic.twitter.com/Vol7Af5Fkz — Dreamville (@Dreamville) September 10, 2018

As Hurricane Florence approaches, expected to make landfall on the coast of the Carolinas and perhaps Virginia as a potentially deadly Category 4 storm late Wednesday or early Thursday, tens of thousands of fans looking forward to J. Cole’s debut Dreamville Festival had the wind knocked from their sails. The show is canceled.

J. Cole took to Twitter an hour ago and said that while disappointed – and working on getting another date set – safety is his priority.

“Mannn. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected. 🤯🤯

All tickets will be refunded. Bsafe”

Mannn. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected. 🤯🤯 All tickets will be refunded. Bsafe — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 10, 2018

Concert organizers were “extremely saddened” to announce the cancellation but based on conversations with the city of Raleigh and public safety officials, they made the call to cancel just in case.

According to local media, Dreamville was three years in the making and would have been the first major concert at the city’s Dix Park venue.

J. Cole is from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The festival lineup included Big Sean, Bas, Young Thug, Nelly, Rapsody, SZA, Rich the Kid, Teyana Taylor, Saba, and EarthGang among others.

The festival was a benefit for the Dreamville Foundation and the Dix Park Conservancy.

We were really looking forward to this weekend but safety first! More info at https://t.co/fAVxbExEc7 https://t.co/3Gun5cxd6Z — Dorothea Dix Park (@DixPark) September 11, 2018

Just a few days before, J. Cole tweeted following the reported overdose death of 16-year-old rapper Mac Miller that he wants to be there for fellow artists that may be struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues. His tweet was liked by more than 712,000 people.

This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Like the first commenter said, “Imagine hating J Cole.”

Tickets will be refunded but a lot of people that commented on J. Cole’s post said just “give us a new date.”

I really hope JCole has a Plan B for Dreamville Fest … cause I don’t want my money back. I want the concert 🗣🗣🗣 — Khayla Jai 💫 (@Jaiwho_) September 10, 2018

Those who purchased through Ticketfuly will be refunded and people that used the festival “street team” or another outlet should visit streetteam@scoremoreshows.com or email info@dreamvillefest.com with questions.

