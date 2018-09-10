Jasper County Evacuation Map & Shelters for Hurricane Florence

North Carolina is currently under a state of emergency as Hurricane Florence moves toward the coast, with a projected landfall of late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

In addition to a state of emergency for the entire state, the Governor of South Carolina has issued an evacuation order for Jasper, S.C.

Here’s what you need to know about evacuation maps and shelters in the Jasper county area.

Governor McMaster Has Ordered a Mandatory Evacuation for Jasper County Ahead of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall between Myrtle Beach, S.C, and Wrightsville Beach, N.C. The evacuation order for Jasper County will go into effect on Tuesday, September 11, at noon, with several lanes on I-26 between Charleston and Columbia all traveling towards Columbia away from Charleston.

All schools in Jasper county will be closed starting Tuesday, as well.

Full List of Evacuation Routes & Lane Changes for Jasper County

Beaufort and Jasper County schools will be closed after Governor Henry McMaster orderered an evacuation of South Carolina's coastal counties on Monday–>>https://t.co/Qu2jjqgauR pic.twitter.com/oHnBMY9jTF — WTOC 11 (@WTOC11) September 10, 2018

Per the SCEMD website, here is the full summary of evacuation routes and lane changes which will go into place on Tuesday, following the evacuation order:

“The S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation along with supporting agencies will at noon tomorrow reverse the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes to ease the flow of traffic away from the coast:

Charleston to Columbia: A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Horry County: Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

For the Beaufort and Hilton Head area, we will poise and be ready to reverse US 278 and US 21 if traffic conditions warrant.

South Carolina’s emergency helpline is now active around the clock. Anyone with questions related to Hurricane Florence should call the Public Information Phone System at 1-866-246-0133.”

Evacuation Shelters & Red Cross Locations in Jasper County

@SCEMD just drove thru large thunderstorm Beaufort/jasper county areas. Rain pouring down on my car. Puddles everywhere. Gusty winds to 20knts. Advise head inland — Mark Anderson (@mark_andersonsc) September 10, 2018

There are no listed evacuation shelters in Jasper County yet, though that will change prior to the onset of the evacuation order tomorrow. When they are released, evacuation shelters will be listed at scemd.org.