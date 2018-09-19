Jessica Schubel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Schubel is the latest person to be featured in a series by the undercover James O’Keefe and his “Project Veritas” team. Project Veritas says they are undertaking to flush out members of the “deep state,” by which they mean left-leaning government workers who, they say, are systematically trying to undermine President Trump by resisting from the inside.

On Tuesday, Project Veritas profiled Stuart Karaffa, a Department of State staffer who spent his working days doing projects for the Democratic Socialists of America. On Wednesday, Project Veritas focused on Jessica Schubel. Schubel is not, in fact, a government worker right now. She works for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. But Schubel told Project Veritas that she used her connections inside the government to get leaked copies of confidential documents and plans. She uses these leaks to plan her own “resistance” to Trump administration programs.

You can see Project Veritas’ profile of Schubel here.

Here’s what you need to know about Jessica Schubel:

1. She Worked for the US Department of Health and Human Services But Left Right Before Trump’s Inauguaration

Schubel bragged to Project Veritas that she worked for the Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration. Egged on by the interviewer, Schubel made it appear as if she were kind of a major player in crafting the Affordable Care Act. It’s not clear whether that is, in fact, the case. But Schubel has years of experience working on healthcare; her expertise is in Medicare and in Medicaid.

Schubel believes strongly in the importance of both Medicare and Medicaid; this is something she writes about passionately on her social media. She is opposed to any plans that would reduce the programs or impose a work requirement on people receiving them. You can see her full Twitter feed here.

That’s why, Schubel told Project Veritas, she left the government right before Trump was inaugurated, and went to work for an NGO instead. But Schubel stayed in touch with many of her former colleagues at the department of Health and Human Services.

2. She Has Friends Who Are Still Working Inside the Government and Whom She Encourages to ‘Resist’

Schubel told Project Veritas that she has friends working inside the Department of Health and Human Services who are upset by the Trump administration’s policies and are actively working to undermine them. She says her friends “resist” the administration’s policies in different ways — including by sending her confidential government documents before they are released.

Schubel said getting the administration’s confidential reports helps her to plan out a strategy for fighting against new Trump policies. She said, “it helps me because then I can tell other people and then we’re prepared” to fight against the new policies. Laughing, Schubel acknowledged that it may be illegal for her to receive confidential documents (it isn’t, in fact). She also acknowledged that her friends are breaking rules by sending her the information.

But Schubel appeared to be totally unconcerned about this; she was totally focused on the benefits of getting the information.

3. She Is a Senior Policy Analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

A8b: Kids covered by #Medicaid are more likely to graduate from high school &college, make more $ & pay more taxes #WellnessWed #BacktoSchool pic.twitter.com/Ehj2yJWwEp — Jessica Schubel (@JessicaSchubel) September 5, 2018

Schubel works for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank in Washington DC that analyses federal budgetary policy. Schubel’s focus is on Medicare and Medicaid.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities describes itself as follows: “We are a nonpartisan research and policy institute. We pursue federal and state policies designed both to reduce poverty and inequality and to restore fiscal responsibility in equitable and effective ways. We apply our deep expertise in budget and tax issues and in programs and policies that help low-income people, in order to help inform debates and achieve better policy outcomes.”

4. She Is a Dog Lover and a Baker

Finished product. Can’t wait to eat it later. Also, for the pie makers out there, I had some European butter (higher fat content) that i needed to use up so made the crust with it. Easiest pie crust I’ve worked with in a while! pic.twitter.com/lEUdvOhnam — Jessica Schubel (@JessicaSchubel) September 3, 2018

Schubel’s Twitter feed is full of her favorite things: cute dogs, baked goods, and wonky analysis of Medicare and Medicaid. She is a home baker who likes to make — and sometimes show off — pies and other treats. She is also an animal lover who champions the cause of the Humane Society.

Schubel also tweets extensively about the benefits of Medicare and Medicaid. She talks passionately about the positive impact that health insurance has on children; she believes it allows them to do better in school and puts them on the path to a successful, healthy adult life.

5. She Has a Masters Degree in Public Health From George Washington University

Schubel graduated from Syracuse University in 2004, with a BA in History and International Relations. She went on to earn a Masters degreee in Public Health from George Washington University.

After earning her Masters, Schubel went to work for the DC Department of Health Care Finance. There, she worked on health policy projects like providing health reform oversight and analysis, monitoring DC’s Medicaid section 1115 demonstration, and drafting policy guidance for school-based Health Services.

