Joe Biden is Running…Literally

A video that shows former vice president Joe Biden running down the street in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania circulated on Twitter on Monday morning, fueling speculation about an actual presidential “run” by Biden. You can watch the surprisingly fit Biden running in a polo shirt and slacks here.

You can see more footage of Biden running here.

Biden was most likely running to make it on time to the Pittsburgh Labor day parade, where he was supposed to be marching on Monday morning. The parade, one of the biggest in the country, started at 10AM, and Biden was caught racing down the street at about 10:15. But of course, social media was abuzz with jokes and speculation about what “Biden running” could mean.

People Were Quick to Make Jokes About Biden “Running” For President Some Day

CNN’s Annie Grayer asked, “Is this the start of Biden ‘running’ in 2020?” pointing out that Labor Day is a common time for politicians to announce their plans to run for office.

Joe Biden is marching in the Pittsburgh Labor Day parade for the third time in four years. On a day notorious for campaign kickoffs, is this the start of Biden "running" in 2020? https://t.co/MxI3dHitX1 — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 3, 2018

CNN’s Rebecca Berg said that Biden had been “acting coy” when asked about his plans for a presidential run in 2020. But, she said, Biden voted to “be here [in Pittsburgh] a lot” if he does decide to run.

Joe Biden mostly acting coy on 2020 questions today in PA. BUT, he says “If I’m running for president, I’ll be here a lot.” — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) September 3, 2018

Others said that the former vice president has turned into “a running joke.” Pundits have been wondering for years whether Biden would consider running for president, and perhaps some think that the question is getting old — or is turning into a running joke.

His critics might say Biden is a running joke 😏 https://t.co/wwTwqzk82E — Eliott C. McLaughlin (@ByEliott) September 3, 2018

Biden Spent the Weekend in Pittsburgh, Raising Money for Democrats

Joe Biden will be in town for a Bob Casey fundraiser over the weekend and then join him in the parade. https://t.co/wFv2Zp5xw1 — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) August 31, 2018

Biden is in Pittsburgh today to take part in the city’s Labor Day parade. He was expected to take part in a private fundraiser over the weekend with Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Biden’s home town, Scranton. Casey is also marching in the parade, and a spokesman for Casey’s campaign said that Biden and Casey would “make the rounds” together at a series of union picnics that are planned around town after the parade ends.

The parade was to start at 10 AM Monday at the corner of Centre Avenue and Crawford Street.

Biden Has Refused to Rule Out a Presidential Run in 2020

Speculation has run wild about whether Biden — the former vice president and Amtrak rider — plans to run for president in 2020. Recently, Biden threw his political support behind New York’s incumbent governor, Andrew Cuomo, which fueled speculation that Biden is trying to gather national support for his own presidential run. Biden had considered a presidential run in 2016 but bowed out before ever formally joining the race. He has not officially said that he will not run in 2020.

Whatever happens, it’s clear that Biden knows how to run…down a Pittsburgh street.