Jonathan Carson Is Believed to Be Involved in the Disappearance of Aubrey Gardner

Jonataon Carson is the man that police believe is with 14-year-old Aubrey Gardner, who has been missing from her Surprise, AZ home since Saturday.

Carson is believed to be driving a 2015 gray and blue Mazda 3 car, with a Pennsylvania license plate that reads KKJ4866, per News 4 Tucson. Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts should notify Surprise Police, who can be reached at 623-222-8477.

Here’s what you need to know.

Carson Has an Outstanding Felony Warrant For Deserting Military Service

AMBER ALERT: @Surprise_PD says suspect Jonathan Carson is wanted on felony warrant for deserting military service, may be suicidal. Last known to reside in Sierra Vista. https://t.co/Xk9ksY9KXu #abc15 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) September 9, 2018

Police say that Carson currently has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, after the 21-year-old deserted military service. It’s not yet clear what type of service Carson was connected to, or how recently he deserted his post.

Carson’s last known residence is in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The nearest cross streets where Carson and Gardner may last have been seen are Cactus and Reems roads, per ABC.

Carson Is Believed to Be Suicidal, & It’s Unclear How Gardner & Carson Know One Another

JUST IN: First look of 21-year-old man believed to be missing with 14-year-old Surprise girl. https://t.co/oHPusxBT6m pic.twitter.com/kX5Vk3iN3u — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) September 9, 2018

Though they have not disclosed their reasoning for this, police have said that they believe Carson to be suicidal. What’s more, it’s not clear how Gardner and Carson know one another, as of yet.

Carson is described to be five foot nine, around 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardner Was Last Seen Wearing a Lilo & Stitch T-Shirt

#Surprise #AZAMBERAlert #AMBERAlert #REROUTE

Grey/blue 2015 Mazda Mod3, PA KKJ 4866; AubreyGardner 14yo W/f; Jonathan Ricarrdo Carson 21yo W/m may be suicidal, active felony warrant desertion; 911 Surprise Police Department 623-222-TIPS (8477)

Email CrimeTips@SupriseAZ.gov pic.twitter.com/AUQyb87tg7 — HelpMissingChildren (@PHMCW) September 9, 2018

According to ABC15, Gardner was reported missing from her home on Saturday, September 8. She is five foot seven, 110 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly seen last wearing a Lilo & Stitch t-shirt, blue jeans, and black skateboard shoes, which have roses on the toes.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Gardner’s disappearance has been characterized as an abduction.