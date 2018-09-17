Kamaree Jevon Lyons: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kamaree Jevon Lyons was a Florida high school student athlete who passed away suddenly on September 15, 2018. He collapsed after playing basketball at the school gym. The exact cause of death was under investigation.

1. Lyons Died at the Hospital After Collapsing During a Basketball Game

We're saddened to inform our SDIRC family that one of our SRHS seniors, Kamaree Lyons, passed away on Sat. evening. Kamaree was a member of the football and basketball teams and was well-loved by his friends and teachers. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/el8IaxGNBb — Indian River Schools (@IRCSchools) September 16, 2018

Kamaree Jevon Lyons was a 17-year-old senior at Sebastian River High, which is part of the Indian River County School District. He played on the football and basketball teams. A group of students gathered at an open gym on Saturday, September 15 to play pick-up games.

District spokesperson Cristen Maddux revealed in a statement that Lyons collapsed after walking off the basketball court. “An ambulance transported him to Sebastian River Medical Center and, unfortunately, he passed away.”

The school district posted the news on social media the next day. The post read, “We’re saddened to inform our SDIRC family that one of our SRHS seniors, Kamaree Lyons, passed away on Sat. evening. Kamaree was a member of the football and basketball teams and was well-loved by his friends and teachers. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends.”

2. Kamaree Jevon Lyons Was a Mentor to Younger Students

Kamaree Lyons is being remembered as a mentor and role model to other students. He was involved with the Gifford Youth Achievement Center in Vero Beach, Florida. The executive director of the program, Angelia Perry, said Lyons had been attending since he was in kindergarten. According to its website, the after-school program is dedicated to helping students succeed academically and promotes self-esteem. It also provides educational summer camps.

After Lyons’ passing, Perry praised him on Facebook. “The Gifford Youth Achievement Center mourns the passing of one of our students yesterday, Kamaree Jevon Lyons, who was only 17 years old and attended GYAC since he was first going to school. He was a sweet young man who was well loved and respected by his friends and family at GYAC. Please keep Kamaree, his family, friends and teammates at Sebastian River High School where he played football in your prayers at this very sad time.”

The Center also shared a short video of Lyons from his junior year of high school. He introduced himself as a leader of the “Boys 2 Men 2 Greatness” program. Perry told VeroNews.com that Lyons was always enthusiastic about participating and traveling with the other mentors. “He was a regular. I didn’t have to call him to make him come.” Perry also said that Lyons was like a member of her family. “He called me ‘mom’ and I called him ‘son.’”

3. The Teenager’s Cause of Death was Not Immediately Known and Was Being Investigated by Law Enforcement

Had this young man only one year in my life and i am at loss for words.

RIP Kamaree! We will have that One on One in heaven! https://t.co/3gwZ7DtVvI — Chuck Kenyon (@CoachKenyon) September 17, 2018

Investigators were initially puzzled about what might have caused Kamaree Jevon Lyons’ sudden death. It was not immediately clear if the teenager had any underlying medical conditions. A school district spokesperson said the gym was air conditioned.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s office took over the investigation. The department has not publicly shared any theories as to what might have killed Lyons.

4. Lyons Lost His Mother in 2015 and Was Being Raised Primarily by his Older Sister

Angelia Perry from the Gifford Youth Achievement Center confirmed to local news outlets that Lyons lost his mother three years ago. The death was unexpected. According to FloridaToday.com, Lyons’ older sister, Ebony Hart, stepped up to take care of him.

On June 2, Kamaree shared the above post on Facebook, with several pictures of him and his sister. He wrote, “Through all this pain I still smile 🎭🖤”

Hart graduated from Vero Beach High School in 2004. Her Facebook page is filled with family photos, including many of Kamaree. In December 2017, their cousin shared the above picture. It appears to be a tribute to Kamaree’s mother. The caption reads, “2 years ago today I lost my best friend! My auntie was everything to me the one who had all the answers even if i didn’t want to hear it! Auntie always knew the right thing to say! From Birth she been my girl 💕❤️ Life without her is hard but we got this she always used to tell me Betty you know I love you! Auntie we miss you soo much ❤️💕 rest easy my love I know she would be so proud of us.”

5. The Death of Kamaree Lyons is the Latest Tragedy to Strike This Family; Lyons’ Uncle Was a Sheriff’s Deputy Killed by a Stray Bullet

Kamaree Jevon Lyons suffered another loss not long after the death of his mother. His uncle was killed in February of 2017.

Garry Chambliss was a deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff’s office. He was shot in the chest while he was off-duty. Officials said Chambliss was standing across the street from a church at the time. He was not the target.

Investigators said there was another disturbance happening about two blocks away, and it appeared Chambliss got caught in the crossfire. He was rushed to Indian River Medical Center and later pronounced dead. The shooter has not been identified.

Chambliss was less than three years away from retirement when he was killed. In October 2017, the community renamed an avenue after him. Hundreds of people attended the memorial service. His daughter, Briyunna Chambliss, said of her father, “He served and protected the county for more than 27 years and he protected me and my sister. He was a hero to me and everyone else.”

