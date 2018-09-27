Kavanaugh & Christine Ford Testimony: What Time & Channel Can You Watch Today?

Today, Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford will be testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Ford’s allegations that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were in high school. Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s allegations. You may want to watch live to keep up with what’s happening and any unexpected developments. Read on for all the details on how to watch the confirmation hearing today, including what time the hearing begins and the channels you can watch.

DATE: Thursday, September 27, 2018

AIR TIME: The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Central/7 a.m. Pacific), although some broadcast channels will start airing commentary about the hearing earlier than this.

LOCATION: The hearing will be held in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 226. Officials chose a smaller venue today because they didn’t want a “circus atmosphere” similar to the first four days of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were held in the Hart Senate Office Building.

TV CHANNEL: This hearing will be broadcast on most major news channels.

You can watch C-SPAN 3 starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

FOX News is also covering the hearing live starting at 9 a.m. Eastern.

CNN will be covering the hearing today as well as part of their CNN Newsroom and other shows.

MSNBC will also carry live coverage of the hearing.

CBS News coverage will begin at 7 a.m. Eastern with CBS This Morning. At 10 a.m., CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor will join the CBS This Morning hosts for a Special Report.

To find out what channel the station you want to watch is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the station you’re interested in is on for you.

LIVE STREAM:

If you don’t want to watch on TV, there will also be numerous live stream opportunities. These include CBSN live stream which begins at 9 a.m. Eastern. C-SPAN is also hosting a live stream here. Or you can watch the live stream above from PBS News Hour.