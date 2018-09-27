The Latest Kavanaugh Confirmation Odds [September 27]

Brett Kavanaugh’s likelihood of being confirmed to the Supreme Court remained extremely high throughout the summer months and even through his confirmation hearings, despite his enduring several controversies related to lying under oath.

However, in the past few days, his confirmation odds have taken a tumble on prediction markets like PredictIt, which now reflect a less than 40% likelihood of Kavanaugh being appointed.

Here’s what you need to know.

Various Political Prediction Markets Reflected a Nosedive for Confirmation Odds in the Last Week

Betting sites say Kavanaugh is toast: https://t.co/uNWQ1S00HM — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) September 18, 2018

The online prediction market PredictIt gives Kavanaugh only about a 20 percent chance of receiving the 51 votes necessary for confirmation , in light of Ford’s testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Stock in the market for Kavanaugh receiving 49 or fewer votes — meaning that his nomination would fail — skyrocked 12 percentage points to 61 percent, leading up to Ford’s hearing.