Kavanaugh Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing: Time & Channel

Day one of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing begins today. Although today will likely mostly consist of opening statements, you may still want to stay tuned live to keep up with what’s happening and any unexpected developments. Read on for all the details on how to watch the confirmation hearing today, including what time the hearing begins and the channels you can watch.

DATE: Tuesday, September 4, 2018

AIR TIME: The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, although some broadcast channels will start airing the hearing earlier than this.

TV CHANNEL: This hearing will be broadcast on C-SPAN 3, starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern, and CSPAN starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. It’s not clear exactly how long the hearing will last, but C-SPAN has blocked out time on its schedule until 2 p.m. Eastern on CSPAN and until 7:45 p.m. Eastern on C-SPAN 3. However, some have estimated this could last for 10 hours total.

FOX News is also covering the hearing live from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m Eastern.

To find out what channel the station you want to watch is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the station you’re interested in is on for you.

CONFIRMATION HEARING: This is just the first day of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. Each day’s confirmation hearing could last as long as 10 to 11 hours, but an exact schedule is not shared ahead of time. The hearing will resume tomorrow. Most hearings last about three days before the vote.