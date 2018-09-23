Kelly Bryan & Craig Bryan: Pennsylvania Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide

Police in Pennsylvania have identified two people found dead at their home early Sunday, September 23. The couple was identified as 44-year-old Kelly Bryan and her 48-year-old husband Craig. Police have not released the cause of death, but believe it was a murder-suicide.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Couple’s Two Teenagers Found Their Parents Dead After Waking up Sunday Morning

The suspicious deaths occurred in McMurray, Pennsylvania, which is about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh. Peters Township police initially responded, but quickly handed over control of the investigation to state police.

State police Lt. Dale Brown confirmed that the victims were Kelly and Craig Bryan. He said the couple died in some sort of domestic dispute. But he did not disclose details about how they died, or who may have died first. The case was being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The couple had two teenage children, a 17-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son. They reportedly found their parents dead around 6 a.m. Sunday. Police said the siblings were in the care of other relatives.

Police Had Responded to Kelly and Craig Bryan’s Home Before for a Reported Domestic Issue

Peters Township police had been to Kelly and Craig’s home before. According to the Observer-Reporter, officers responded to a call in 2011 for an alleged domestic issue.

Craig Bryan was charged with assault in September of 2011 and briefly detained in the Washington County jail. But the charge was dismissed in court. Heavy is working to find more information about that case.

Kelly Bryan Was a Branch Manager at PNC Bank

According to her LinkedIn page, Kelly Bryan worked in the banking industry. She was a branch manager for a PNC bank in Southpointe, a few miles west of McMurray.

Kelly Bryan graduated from Washington & Jefferson College in 1995. She studied psychology. Her public Facebook page does not reveal too much information. But it does prominently display a photo of her children from June of 2018.

Craig Bryan also revealed little on his public Facebook page, including workplace, hometown or relationship status. He posted photos from beach locations, and appeared to have been a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins.