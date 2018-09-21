WATCH: Kevin Hart Tells Katt Williams to Stop Blaming Hollywood

Kevin Hart went on a tirade against Katt Williams while defending Tiffany Haddish Friday morning on “The Breakfast Club,” claiming Williams “had a shot” to make it big in Hollywood but blew it.

“My frustration with Katt Williams comes from, you keep pointing at Hollywood… YOU didn’t show up to work. YOU f–ked off promo shoots. You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studios stopped f–king with you,” Hart said on the Breakfast Club.

He continued: “You had the shot! You were set up to be the star. You didn’t show up to work! You f–ked off promo shoots!”

Kevin Hart reponds to Katt Williams comments on Tiffany Haddish #TheBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/J3fY65V3wf — 🥀 (@sabssann) September 21, 2018

Hart’s tirade was triggered by a comment Williams made over a week ago about Haddish “leapfrogging” over other comedians that Williams feels were more deserving of the Hollywood fame than Haddish. Williams also went after Hart, as well as Jerrod Carmichael and Hannibal Buress, among others.

“She ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody.”

You can watch Williams tear into Haddish in the clip below.

Hart was quick to defend Haddish, telling Williams that he blew his chance to do something great with his career. When Hart was asked how Williams had blown his chance to become a movie star, he replied simply with “he chose drugs.”

He called Williams out directly as well, stating: “Have you ever used your platform to f–king bring the people that were under you up? You haven’t! So, because you haven’t, don’t s–t on those that now are!!”

Kevin Hart defends Tiffany Haddish after Katt Williams calls her out pic.twitter.com/EuiLMjk23t — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 16, 2018

Twitter is extremely torn between the fresh beef that sparked between the two beloved comedians. Many people jumped to Williams’ defense, claiming Hart hadn’t done anything differently than Williams to get to where he is, and many claimed that Williams was actually funnier than Hart.

One user wrote: “The studios don’t fuck with Katt Williams because he’s a real one who spoke on the fucked up shit he witnessed in Hollywood. They blackballed him. Not because he “chose drugs”. Kevin Hart is easily controllable and that’s why he’s been getting movies, specials, appearances.”

The studios don't fuck with Katt Williams because he's a real one who spoke on the fucked up shit he witnessed in Hollywood. They blackballed him. Not because he "chose drugs". Kevin Hart is easily controllable and that's why he's been getting movies, specials, appearances. — ……. (@humb1ed_) September 21, 2018

And another claimed Hart wasn’t funny enough to be making any comments to another comedian about comedy and career choices.

nothing that Kevin Hart is doing besides having a deal with Nike is something that hasnt been done before. Eddie Murphy had the same wide fanbase, the same successful movies, the same sold out tours. Kevin Hart aint the god of comedy, he barely funny himself. — Kyrie Irvings Secret Black Gf 💕 (@empyreall) September 21, 2018

Sorry Kevin Hart but mike Epps and katt Williams have always been waaaaay funnier then you. They just don’t have to scream their jokes at people or be in every single movie that comes their way — Devonte (@Dizzygotdubz) September 21, 2018

Others applauded Hart for standing up for Haddish, but also stated that they don’t believe Hart is funnier than Williams, nor do they think that Hart is correct when he says that Williams threw away his career.

“Katt Williams has an Emmy in 2018, he’s a multimillionaire and owns all the rights to his material, what is Kevin Hart talking about?” one user wrote.

Several users also listed different comedians that Williams has helped create opportunities for, such as Dave Chappele and Richard Pryor.

So kevin hart said katt williams never created opportunities for other comedians….there are literally about 10 comedians that whenever I see them I immediately associate to Katt Williams (male and female) who did eddie, martin, richard pryor, dave chappele "put on"?????? — Run It Up (@WillThoughtz) September 21, 2018

Another wrote: “Kevin Hart earned his spot. Tiffany Haddish earned her spot. But neither one of them is funnier than Katt Williams. Katt tells full jokes with substance and funny. Kevin and Tiffany have to over-exaggerate themselves for their jokes to hit. Katt isn’t for Hollywood or TV.”

Other users defended Hart, stating that his work ethic gives him every right to complain about somebody else’s, and commented on Hart’s history of helping “young black talent” find their platforms.

Kevin Hart makes some huff movies, but I’ll never clown him in front of mixed company because he puts a lot of young black talent on with his platform and that’s a lot more than i can say for a lot of folks — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) September 21, 2018

Another user wrote: “People downplaying the major part … it’s been said Kevin Hart work ethic is crazy.. and hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard … never forget.”

