Kirsten Leimroth, Christine Ford’s Friend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kirsten Leimroth is a friend of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has come forward and accused Brett Kavanaugh of trying to sexually assault her when they were in high school. Ford reportedly talked to Leimroth, and two other close friends, about her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh when the four friends were at a beach-side restaurant in July.

But Ford apparently told Leimroth a little bit about the alleged assault long before that meeting at a restaurant in July. Leimroth told the Mercury News that Ford had told her that she had been “almost raped by a high school acquaintance” already, although Ford hadn’t told her the alleged attacker’s name yet.

Here’s what you need to know about Kirsten Leimroth:

1. Leimroth Says Her Friend Has Suffered Since Accusing Kavanaugh and Had ‘No Reason’ to Lie About It

Leimroth told the Mercury News that Ford — and her family — have been put through the wringer ever since Ford came forward to talk about her encounter with Kavanaugh. “There’s absolutely no way it’s made up. She can’t even go home. She had to shut down all social media. Why would she do that?” Leimroth said.

Leimroth is a family friend of Ford’s. Leimroth’s daughters are in the same junior lifeguard program that Ford’s children are in — which is how the two women came to be in that beach-side restaurant in July when Ford opened up about her alleged assault by Kavanaugh.

2. Leimroth Works as a Financial Consultant in Palo Alto

Leimroth holds a degree in finance and accounting. In 2010, after a long career in finance, she became an independent consultant, based in Palo Alto. Prior to that, she spent nearly five years working as a tax and treasury manager for Open TV.

Leimroth has also worked for Lucent Technologies as a business systems analyst. Prior to that, she was a manager for international assignments at International Network Services, which was later acquired by Lucent.

Leimroth has four daughters and lives in Palo Alto.

3. Leimroth Has Only Tweeted Once & It Was To Attack Trump

Leimroth joined Twitter in 2012. (Her profile picture shows a cat wearing solar eclipse glasses.) But she is not an enthusiastic tweeter. She has 16 followers and is following 1006 accounts. She has only tweeted once.

Her one tweet was actually a retweet of Perry Bacon, a politics writer at Five Thirty Eight. That tweet, from August 2017, showed Trump’s approval rating declining.

4. She Graduated from California Polytechnic With a Degree in Accounting and Finance

Leimroth earned her BS in accounting and finance from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo. She graduated from Branham High School in San Jose, California.

Leimroth has worked in finance throughout her adult life. She started out working for KPMG as a manager of international executive tax; later she worked for Lucent Technologies as an analyst.

She opened her own financial consulting business in 2010 in Palo Alto, California.

5. She Is an Amateur Runner Who Takes an Active Role in Her Kids’ Extracurriculars

Leimroth is an amateur runner; she has competed in the Wildflower Race, the Juana Run, and a number of 5K races.

Leimroth is also the treasurer of the Palo Alto soccer club, which her children are members of, according to her LinkedIn page. She has also served as the treasurer on the board of her children’s school, again according to her LinkedIn page.