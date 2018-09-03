Are Kroger Stores Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

Labor Day 2018 falls on Monday, September 3, 2018. Some people have last-minute grocery shopping they need to do and may wonder if their local Kroger store is open or closed.

If you’re one of those shoppers, you are likely to be in luck. Kroger is one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States; as of 2018, there were more than 2,700 Kroger supermarkets in the country.

According to Statista.com, the chain was “founded by Bernard Kroger in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1883.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kroger’s Hours on Labor Day 2018

Kroger supermarkets are generally open on Labor Day. However, it’s still a good idea to call your local store before you go to be sure because the supermarket chain is so vast and hours for its stores can vary. In fact, it’s common for Kroger stores to be open on holidays, even national holidays like Labor Day.

What hours are the stores open? Their regular hours. The regular store hours may vary, however. Many of the Kroger stores are open for 24 hours throughout the United States. Others are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., or from 6 a.m. to midnight, so check your local store.

If you click on “find a store to shop” on the Kroger website’s top right-hand corner, you can enter your zip code or city to find Kroger stores near you. The store pages that come up provide store hour information. The website lists “today’s hours” for each store. The pages will also provide you with the phone number and address for each store.

On September 3, 2018, the Kroger stores searched were reporting regular hours for Labor Day. For example, all of the Kroger stores in Georgia are open regular hours on Labor Day.

Kroger Stores Are Offering Labor Day 2018 Deals on Barbecue-Related Items

You can find the Kroger website with deals and specials listed here. Kroger stores are offering a series of special deals for Labor Day 2018. You can access the specific Labor Day deals page here.

They include everything from chicken breasts to hamburger buns to watermelon. Kroger is calling Labor Day “red white & barbecue.”

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.