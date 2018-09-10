11 Best Lightweight Hunting Boots for Sale (2018)

Your favorite pair of hunting boots shouldn’t have to weigh you down. There are some incredibly lightweight options on the market that don’t sacrifice durability, traction or any of the features you’ve come to love surrounding hunting footwear.

Some hunts in particular call for a lightweight boot. If you’re pounding miles over rugged terrain in search of game you’ll appreciate the agility you’re granted by lighter hunting options.

Our list of the best lightweight hunting boots has compiled a variety of options for every style sportsman. We’ve selected the sportiest and most agile boots for wetland hunting, treks to the tree stand and big game pursuits. Whatever you’re chasing this season, get after it in a pair of lightweight hunting boots that won’t slow you down.

What are the best Lightweight Hunting Boots?

1. Irish Setter Men’s Vaprtrek Waterproof 8″ Hunting Boot – $107.99 – $175.55

Pros: Cons: “ScentBan” technology for killing odor causing bacteria and trapping your scent

RPM Composite Sole Technology created a lighter boot than the competition

Feels like an athletic shoe, behaves like a hunting boot

Very reasonably priced No insulation for late season hunting

These boots by Irish Setter are in my opinion the standard for lightweight hunting boots. The Vaprtreks are built a lot like an athletic shoe while still retaining the ruggedness and function of hunting footwear. The RPM technology used to build the composite sole of this boot makes it much lighter than most other comparable hunting boots.

Irish Setter claims this model is around 40% lighter than other big game hunting boots — that’s a bold statement! There’s no real insulation with this model Vaprtrek because the idea here is to be as agile and highly mobile as possible. These will keep you warm enough in moderate temps with a good pair of socks but for real cold season hunting, you’ll definitely want something more insulated.

Irish Setter does offer an insulated version of these boots that are also exceptionally lightweight.

The UltraDry waterproofing system built into these boots will without a doubt keep your feet dry and happy — sportsmen reviews praise this boot for standing up to wetness while in the field.

Irish Setter has also incorporated their ScentBan technology with the Vaprtreks. The treatment is applied to various materials throughout the boot to kill odor-causing bacteria and keep your body scent to a minimum.

For around $150 I find these boots to be an excellent value — they honestly out compete most of the more expensive lightweight hunting boot options. The agility and performance of the Vaprtreks are tough to beat if you’re looking for a pair of early season hunting boots.

2. Danner Men’s High Ground 8 Realtree X 1000G Hiking Boot – $109.99 – $219.17

Pros: Cons: GORE-TEX liner keeps you dry in wet and snowy conditions

Talon dirt and rock gripping outsole provides excellent traction

Very lightweight (about 2 pounds each) considering the level of warmth due to the thinsulate insulation

Neutral camo pattern is suitable for all sorts of landscapes More expensive option; but that’s the price you pay for warmth at this weight

If you’re a cold season hunter who needs to be light on their feet, you oughta know about the High Grounds from Danner. These are some seriously warm boots for the most frigid of days in the field.

These are 1000 gram insulated boots for a truly cold late season hunting. These boots are exceptionally toasty without being too heavy because of the lightweight nature of the Thinsulate insulation employed here.

The High Grounds are designed as a hiking base that has been modified for hunting. These will perform great for long, motionless days in the cold hunting from a tree stand or blind as well as for days trekking in the deep backcountry.

The High Grounds are built from leather and nylon and feature a Synthetic sole. Danner has built these boots to be super rugged, so they’ll hold up to your most intense expeditions just fine. The Gore-Tex liner of these boots is 100% waterproof and also breathes excellently — it’s been designed to keep your feet bone dry no matter what.

A lot of hunter reviews even insist these boots handle deep snow just fine — a pivotal feature depending on how and where you hunt.

Sportsmen of all kinds rave about the high ankle support on the High Grounds for some added stability hiking over sketchy terrain and for the extra support in general. If you’re trekking with a heavy pack or plan on hauling back meat this feature is particularly practical.

The price is a little steep on these, but that’s the price you pay for lightweight insulation of this caliber. Danner has an excellent reputation and top notch customer satisfaction for a reason — give these boots a shot if you’ve got plans to conquer the cold this season!

3. Danner Men’s Vital Hunting Shoes – $111.95 – $193.54

Pros: Cons: Provide excellent ankle support and employ a kick-ass lacing system for an all day snug fit

Rugged leather and textile construction should hold up great longterm

Although uninsulated, the Vitals can be paired with warm socks and comfortably worn in below freezing temps (if you’re an active hunter)

Built with Danner Dry waterproof protection Only one camo option available

No insulation for cold weather hunts

Here’s another popular lightweight hunting boot option from Danner. The Vital Hunting Shoes are a badass uninsulated option for intense early season hunts.

These are fairly simple boots, but their quality of construction and attention to detail make them one of the best value lightweight footwear options available. The price on these bad boys is more than reasonable considering the quality here as well as customer satisfaction.

These are leather and textile boots built with a tough rubber sole. The shaft measures about seven inches from the arch so the Vitals provide excellent support when trekking. This is a suit of uninsulated armor for your feet that will enhance your ability to hike long distances and carry heavy loads.

Danner’s “lock and load” lacing system furthermore generates a kick-ass fit and feel for all day comfort and non-stop stability. A boot that laces up the way you want it to and stays that way is a beautiful thing and quite underrated in my opinion.

The molded, open-cell polyurethane footbed has great bounce back and cushioning so you won’t be worn down by the impact of your countless steps. Multi-density foam patterning furthermore ensures there’s no pinch points or hotspots with the Vitals — these are truly designed to handle whatever the landscape throws your way (other than cold temperatures).

Although these are uninsulated to minimize weight, hunter reviews insist you can stay warm in the Vitals in below freezing temps with a pair of warm socks. If you plan on motionless cold weather hunts however no pair of socks will make up for the lack of insulation.

Danner Dry waterproof protection keeps the Vitals dry in almost all conditions — this outfitter doesn’t cut any corners.

For big game hunters who spend days in the wilderness at a time, these are a fantastic choice of lightweight hunting boots. Alternatively, if you’re a whitetail or upland game hunter you’ll love the agility these boots provide. For warmer weather hunts, the cost and function of the Vital Hunting Shoes by Danner are tough to beat.

4. Danner Men’s Vital Insulated 800G Hunting Shoes – $126.69 – $207.11

Pros: Cons: 800 grams of thinsulate insulation provide lightweight warmth suitable for temps well below freezing

Provide excellent ankle support and employ Danner’s lock and load lacing system for an all day snug fit

Rugged leather and textile construction will last through many seasons of heavy hunting

Built with Danner Dry waterproof protection

Very little break in required Only one camo option available

We’ve already covered the Vital Hunting Shoes by Danner, but we wanted to give the 800 gram insulated version of this lightweight hunting boot its own mention.

This is essentially the same boot as the model previously listed, but designed for cold weather hunts where you still need to remain light on your feet. Danner has built this model with 800G thinsulate insulation to keep your toes toasty without sacrificing weight stats.

This is still the same boot (or hunting shoe as Danner likes to call it) when it comes to ruggedness, breathability, and waterproofing, it’s simply built warmer. If your hunts push later into the season and you expect to battle some dramatically low temperatures then this could be the pair for you.

The insulated Vitals are quite comparable to the High Grounds by Danner listed at number two of this list but a bit less insulated and without a GORE-TEX liner. The boots that are best for you really depend on the conditions and terrain you expect to hunt in — for cold weather hunts that call for lightweight boots the insulated Vitals and High Grounds are two of the best possible choices.

Danner also offers the Vital Hunting Shoe in a 400G insulated version. If you don’t need a boot for the extreme cold but still want some insulation for mid-season hunts then this might be the perfect intermediate option that provides some warmth without the added weight of full on insulation.

5. Danner Men’s Pronghorn 8” Uninsulated Hunting Boot – $159.90 – $261.38

Pros: Cons: The design of the footbed, outsole and uppers create an exceptionally stable boot for traversing sketchy terrain

The leather build of these boots have a bad-ass look

Nearly indestructible construction — go ahead and beat on these

GORE-TEX lining High cost

No insulation for cold weather hunts

Here’s one more pair of early season uninsulated boots from Danner. These are quite comparable to the uninsulated Vitals already listed here but built a bit tougher and heavier. If you need something rugged that will last through many seasons of early season hunting, the Pronghorns are one of the best options out there.

These lightweight hunting boots are built dam durable with a rubber sole and full grain leather toe and heel cap. If you’re a fan of leather hunting wear, this could be the ‘Wild West’ look and feel you’re going for. The CamoHide leather uppers with 1000 Denier nylon make these boots nearly indestructible. Even the eyelets and hardware are built to last a lifetime of whatever style hunting you plan to put these through.

The Pronghorns are completely waterproof and even employ a highly breathable GORE-TEX liner. It’s what you’re paying for when you buy Danner — they check all the boxes. This feature alone makes these boots an excellent value.

The design of the Pronghorn outsole is very highly reviewed for excellent traction in just about any landscape context while the three density open cell polyurethane Ortholite footbed ensures you remain comfortable all day. Both the outsole and footbed work together with the TERRA FORCE platform for a rock solid, stable feel.

If you’re the kind of hunter that refuses to be held back by their feet, these are the caliber of lightweight hunting boots you should be interested in. Nothing will stop the Pronghorns except cold, late season temperatures. Another excellent option from Danner.

6. KEEN Men’s Targhee II Mid WP Hiking Boot – $99.07 – $255.10

Pros: Cons: KEEN dry technology keeps your feet totally dry unless you submerge them

Very little break in required

You will find all sorts of purposes for the Targhees outside of hunting

Built with just a bit of insulation making them a suitable early to mid season boot

Highly breathable

Soles have great bounce-back No scent control

No camo options available

KEENs are technically not hunting boots, but the Targhee II’s have absolutely earned themselves a place on this list. These are a solid lightweight option for chasing game in contexts where you need to cover a lot of ground quickly.

I’ve owned this line of boots by KEEN for over two years now. I wear my Targhees for regular use hiking and backpacking and they have performed fantastically in the long run! The all day comfort of KEEN boots like this is what makes them so suitable for hunting.

This is a very lightweight boot at just 17 ounces and provides excellent cushion and bounce back for your soles. These are a great choice for days in the field where you can expect to really get out there. They’re quiet, comfortable and agile — absolutely a great choice for quietly stalking upland game or deer.

We would recommend the Taghees for big game hunts as well but their lack of odor control and total waterproofing ability makes them more of a day use hunting boot than an expedition option.

This line is renowned for it’s “ready to wear” fit — there’s almost no break in required. This is a particularly valuable trait because you’re able to experience more or less how the boots will feel upon trying them on.

KEEN recommends buying half a size larger than your regular shoe size.

The Targhee II’s are quite rugged as a regular hiking boot in addition to being both lightweight and inherently comfortable. The rubber sole construction paired with the treated leather uppers means this boot can handle a hell of a beating. Additionally, the uppers to these boots are low profile with added ghillie lacing for a particularly snug fit.

My Targhee II’s have trekked through the Colorado Rockies, the deserts of the south-west and even the Argentinian Andes. I’ve gone up against freezing temps, dusty trails and unforgiving stony mountain passes all without issue. My KEENs have kicked ass everywhere we’ve been together so far.

Another thing to consider with these bad boys is that you’re gonna want to wear them everywhere. They have a sharp and rugged look that’s suitable for both the great outdoors and regular everyday use. If you like the idea of owning a pair of lightweight hunting boots that are excellent but not exclusive to hunting — then make sure to check out the Targhee II’s.

7. Northside Crossite Waterproof 200 Gram Insulated Hunting Boot – $71.88 – $95.00

Pros: Cons: Super affordbale

Nine inch uppers and lacing system paired with the shock absorption of the EVA footbed make for a super supportive boot great for carrying heavy loads

200 grams of thinsulate insulation provides the perfect level of intermediate warmth

Cleated rubber outsole is well reviewed for traction and good bounce back

Gusseted tongue and padded collar keep debris out of the boot No scent control

Steel shank adds a bit of weight (but a lot of durability)

Only one avaialble camo options

Here’s an excellent value lightweight hunting boot option from Northside. In terms of quality and cost, this pair of boots is nearly impossible to beat for under $100.

These are some pretty serious boots with nine inch uppers and a steel shank midsole. The steel shank definitely adds a bit of weight, but we’re talking about a tough as nails hunting boot option at a knock-off price point.

The boot body is denier nylon and the overall construction is waterproof seam sealed. These will do fine in the rain and snow and furthermore feature a gusseted tongue and padded collar to keep out debris. The quick lace up closure can be fine tuned for just the right level of snugness and the EVA midsole provides some great cushioning and bounce back.

For a pair of hunting footwear at this cost, Northside has included quite a few pivotal features. These can hang with some of the best brands on the market in terms of performance — their lifespan, however, might be shorter lived depending on how hard you plan on abusing them.

There’s 200 gram Thinsulate insulation fully lined throughout these boots. This gives you the option to wear a warmer sock and hunt fairly late into the season without sacrificing breathability on those warmer weather hunts. It’s a nice medium between uninsulated and artic-status hunting boots that will prove versatile.

The cleated rubber outsole is also well reviewed for traction, impact absorption and abrasion resistance. You can hammer on these soles all you want — it’s the nylon uppers and stitching that will likely degrade first.

All in all, these are an absolutely adequate option for lightweight hunting boots that give you more than you pay more. For early to mid season deer, turkey and upland game hunts, there’s nothing these boots lack. Save your cash and put it towards some other hunting gear if Northside satisfies your sportsman needs with these.

8. Irish Setter 880 Elk Tracker Waterproof 200 Gram Big Game Hunting Boot – $232.10 – $254.99

Pros: Cons: 9.5 inch shaft and lacing system provide you with the support you need on long hunting expeditions where you’re carrying heavy loads

200 gram 3M Thinsulate insulation and waterproof GORE-TEX fabric lining combine to keep you bone dry and warm no matter what

Features a shock-absorbing comfort cork midsole

Scent-ban technology traps your odor More expensive option

Leather material requires a bit more care between hunts than synthetic — it’s a labor of love

Looking for the ultimate big game hunting companion? Irish Setter has you covered with their line of Elk Tracker WaterProof Big Game Hunting Boots. These are perhaps the best of the best when it comes to multi-day backcountry expeditions.

The Elk Trackers feature a 9.5 inch shaft and kick-ass lacing system to create an incredibly secure fit. These are meant to support you and the heaviest of gear loads through any terrain. If you pack all your gear, waste and potential meat out of the wilderness with you, this is the type of lightweight hunting boot you ought to be interested in.

A removable comfort cork EVA footbed with built in memory foam adds some serious comfortability stats to these boots. Paired with the beautifully designed rubber soles featuring multi-directional lugs, the shock absorbing midsole generates excellent bounce back and will keep the pep in your step for days at a time.

Irish Setter has included their ScentBan technology with the Elk Trackers in order to kill odor causing bacteria and keep you invisible to scent sensitive game. If you’re buying big game boots anywhere close to this cost, they better feature a top notch odor control system.

Because these boots are leather, there’s definitely some special care required to keep them hunting long term. Never store them anywhere particularly hot or cold and keep them out of direct sunlight when not in use. The leather material is well worth the maintenance however due to its great response and inherent durability.

Probably the most pivotal feature of these boots is the GORE-TEX and thinsulate insulation lining. These boots retain great breathability but are fully waterproofed due to the GORE-TEX membrane.

200 grams of thinsulate insulation provides ultralight warmth through mid season hunts, but you’ll want the 1000 gram thinsulate model if you plan on chasing game deeper into the season.

All things considered, these are some of the best overall hunting boots on the market. They might not be super lightweight, but considering their design and build (and the way they fell on your feet) these boots absolutely made our top list.

9. MuckBoots Men’s Arctic Pro Hunting Boot – $91.89 – $234.99

Pros: Cons: These boots excel in the ice and snow

Versatile cold season option great for terrestrial and aquatic hunts

Great value lightweight hunting boots

Come on and off with ease Don’t have as much height as some waterproof boots

The neoprene body is puncture-prone depending on the terrain you hunt in

Here’s both a trekking and wading option by Muck Boot that is designed for the COLD weather hunter. These boots are rated to keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees F… now that’s toasty! For sportsmen chasing waterfowl into the colder months, these are a must have piece of gear.

The 8mm four-way stretch CR flex foam construction of these Muck Boots is what allows them to remain so comfortable despite their astounding thermal qualities. The topline binding is specifically designed to keep the elements out and your body heat in.

A molded synthetic outsole is what gives these boots adequate support — they might look like a regular pair of pull on boots but there’s a lot more going on here. Furthermore, the Achilles, instep, and heel are double reinforced for some added durability against wilderness obstacles and hazards.

These definitely have the potential to puncture if worn in the wrong context, so be mindful of where you hunt in these. For cold weather duck hunts in the wetland and soggy treks through flooded forest or agricultural land, these Muck Boots are hard to top.

For a reasonably affordable pair of hunting boots that will keep you warm and dry in the most savage of winter conditions, look no further.

10. LaCrosse Men’s Alphaburly Pro 18 Inch Hunting Boot – $108.42 – $188.18

Pros: Cons: Multi-layered rubber throughout the design of the boot equals long term durability

Lug soles provide serious traction that feels more like you’re wearing a laced boot

The adjustable neoprene gusset makes these boots easy to take on and off and is comfortable for hunters of all sizes

The embossed liner enhances air circulation within the boot interior, wicks moisture and dries quick Some hunter complaints that the foot bed is built a bit narrow — consider buying a half size up

Here’s my personal favorite pair of lightweight hunting boots. If I could only own a single pair of hunting boots this would be it. The waterproofing, insulation, support, and price point of these boots make them awesome for essentially any style hunter. Unless you’re a backcountry hunter who treks many, many miles in the field these boots will likely go above and beyond your expectations.

These are lightweight knee boots built for moderate trekking and potentially wet landscapes. The construction is hand-laid premium rubber over a 3.5mm neoprene core. It combines the toughness of rubber with the insulating effect of neoprene for both a durable and warm boot. The heel and toe are furthermore multi-layered for some added strength and therefore overall lifespan.

There is an embossed liner for maintaining good airflow within the boot as well as for effectively wicking moisture away from your feet so it doesn’t get too muggy in there. LaCrosse has created an impressively versatile boot here that you can get away with hunting all four seasons in.

There are lug soles built into these lightweight hunting boots so they don’t feel like your standard rubber-soled footwear. These are designed to handle some gnarly terrain and won’t betray you when navigating even the most rugged obstacles.

The adjustable neoprene gusset in particular is what so many sportsmen love most about the Alphaburlys. It makes putting these boots on and pulling them off a breeze and also allows for plenty of added calf space for hunters with thicker legs.

For a lightweight hunting boot at this cost, I’m not sure the Alphaburlys can be beat. Their versatility for hunting applications is unmatched — LaCrosse has hit all the bases for every season with these freezer-filling machines.

11. NRS Boundary Shoe – $89.95

Pros: Cons: Super lightweight and flexible due to the neoprene construction

Highly affordable option of lightweight hunting boots for wetland applications

Plastic shim built into the sole ensures you won’t be punctured by anything sharp

Come on and off easily Neoprene construction makes these boots unsuitable for certain landscapes — these are fairly prone to puncture

The traction of the soles although adequate does not compare to higher end boots

Must be regularly cleaned to avoid smelly boots

If you’re hunting waterfowl in less gnarly terrain and do not require the height of full chest waders then this is a totally suitable (and highly affordable) option that will keep you light on your feet.

The Boundary Shoe by NRS is a great alternative option to traditional duck hunting boots if cost and weight are major factors for you.

These boots are built with a traction outsole ideal for sand and mud and are also fairly warm even in freezing temperatures due to their neoprene construction. Although they’re toasty, don’t plan on bringing these boots out into icy conditions as the neoprene is fairly puncture prone.

You also have to be careful not to flood these boots — their thermal qualities will of course be negated if you fill them with water.

I’ve owned a pair of these boots for three seasons now for use kayaking in the coastal salt marshes of my native Cape Cod. The Boundary Shoe employs a super simple design that utilizes an instep strap, but they none the less stay secure to your feet even in the muckiest of mud.

Mine have unfortunately punctured and now have a slow leak after a few years of use, but I wade around a lot of sharp marsh vegetation and fragmented seashells that must have damaged them. If you hunt in landscapes that are mostly sandy, muddy or rocky then don’t worry about damaging the Boundary Shoes. If you think the terrain you hunt has the potential to poke you, look elsewhere.

The soles are surprisingly supportive and employ a 2mm plastic shim to protect your feet from sharp hazards. The puncture risk is in the neoprene body of the boot, not at the soles.

Aside from the risk of puncture, these boots are definitely built durably. 5mm and 7mm neoprene with double taped seams create a tough, long lasting boot. Mine have seen countless hours in the marsh and they’re still going strong!

Where these boots really perform well is how easily they come on and off and how light they feel compared to traditional lightweight hunting boots of this style. For a pair of budget waterfowl or turkey boots, there is nothing wrong with the Boundary Shoes as long as you’re being mindful of where you hunt!

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.