WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s Angry Interview After Ford Testimony

Lindsey Graham accused Democrats of engaging in a political charade right before the midterms by using Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Since Dr. Ford first accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party while the two were in high school, Republicans have been questioning her credibility and implying that her allegations were a Democratic ploy. Graham is among those who question Ford’s credibility.

Graham erupts at Democrats: 'This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics.' Follow along live: https://t.co/W9gxruNFvs pic.twitter.com/w0jPNDvw8r — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2018

“Hiring a lawyer and taking a polygraph makes me more suspicious,” Graham said about Ford testimony, adding that she “can’t say how she got (to the party) and how she left.”

Shortly after Ford’s testimony on Thursday, Graham unleashed a four-minute long tirade to reporters, stating that he felt “ambushed” by Democrats, and that they were “playing politics” to prevent Kavanaugh—and any other Donald Trump nominee—from making it to the high court.

“All I can say is that we’re 40 something days away from the election, and their goal—not Miss Ford’s goal—is to lay this past the midterms so they can win the Senate and never allow Trump to fill the seat,” Graham said.

You can view the entire interview below:

He continued, questioning how Ford’s lack of certainty on the “time, place or date” of the alleged attack: “If you can ignore everything in this record, look in [sic] an allegation that’s 35 years old, that’s uncertain in time, please, date, and no corroboration—if that’s enough for you, god help us all as Republicans. ‘Cuz this happens to us, it never happens to them.”

“When it comes to where it happened, I still don’t know,” Graham continued. “I don’t know when it happened. She said she’s 100-percent certain it did happen. I bet you Judge Kavanaugh [says] ‘I’m 100-percent sure I didn’t do it.’ The people named say they don’t know what she’s talking about. She can’t tell us how she got home and got there.”

He also claimed that Ford couldn’t tell him the house, the city, or the month of the year that the assault happened, although Ford already said that the assault occurred in suburban Montgomery County and that she’d have a better pinpoint of the timing of the incident if somebody would just interview Mark Judge.

Graham also stated that Ford is “a nice lady who’s come forward to tell a hard story that’s uncorroborated.” But Graham doesn’t apparently blame Ford for any of this — he blames the Democrats who “betrayed her trust” and made her “just as much a victim of this as I think Brett Kavanaugh.”

Earlier, he also issued what many are considering a “veiled threat” to his Democratic colleagues, stating “Let me tell you my Democratic friends—if this is the new norm, you’d better watch out for your nominees.”

Sen. Graham warns Democrats: “If this is the new norm, you better watch out for your nominees” pic.twitter.com/p9NIryUl7Y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2018

He did mention that he thought Ford was a “very Competent, accomplished lady,” that should “talk to somebody” to work through her experience with sexual assault.

“Something happened. I don’t know what. But you’re asking me to say it was Brett Kavanaugh and I don’t know when it happened, where it happened, and he said it didn’t happen. But I will say this: I thought it was a good suggestion for her to talk to somebody to work through this.”

Graham was also approached by a protester outside of the hearing, who told Graham her story about being raped, to which Graham replied curtly: “I’m sorry. Tell the cops.”

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

