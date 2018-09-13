LISTEN: Mac Miller 911 Phone Call, Friend Begs Dispatch to “Please Hurry”

The 911 audio from Mac Miller’s overdose has been released by TMZ. It reveals a friend begging the 911 dispatcher to “please hurry”, though the dispatcher insisted in return that the anonymous caller answer his questions.

You can listen to it below:

It’s still unclear who, exactly, was with Mac Miller at the time of his overdose and subsequent death. Following his death, it was revealed that his home was largely scrubbed of any drug products or evidence of drugs prior to the police arrival to his San Fernando home.

According to Consequence of Sound, police found a small trace of white powder at the home, but have not confirmed what type of drug it was, if any.

An autopsy and toxicology report has been ordered for Miller, but no results have been revealed as of September 12. According to TMZ, Miller was dead for several hours before police arrived to the scene. Cops and paramedics who spoke to TMZ reported that it was very clear he’d been dead for several hours prior to their arrival, and though it is confirmed that several of Miller’s friends stayed over his house on Thursday night, it’s unclear whether he did in fact die on Friday, or whether he died on Thursday night and wasn’t declared dead until Friday at noon.

For those looking to have closure on Miller’s death, you might have to wait longer than you’d want: toxicology reports can take up to six weeks to process.