Is Lowe’s Open on Labor Day 2018? Deals & Hours

Labor Day 2018 falls on September 3, 2018. With that in mind, many people may wonder whether Lowe’s stores are open or closed on the national holiday and what hours they are holding, if any.

The answer is that Lowe’s home improvement and hardware stores are generally open on Labor Day. Indeed, the stores are holding a number of Labor Day deals. Labor Day is a big sales day for Lowe’s because of people’s desire to purchase appliances and other deals. There are almost 2,400 Lowe’s home improvement and hardware stores in the United States.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowe’s Is Offering Labor Day Specials

Lowe’s is offering a series of Labor Day deals for 2018. Lowe’s says on its website that you can find the specials in the stores or online on Labor Day. You can find them here. Local store hours can vary by location (some stores are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Thus, it’s important that you call ahead to double check store hours at your location. However, you’re unlikely to find reduced Labor Day hours at Lowe’s due to its emphasis on Labor Day specials.

“Happy Labor Day. Established to honor the American work force, this holiday is always observed on the first Monday in September. For many Americans, Labor Day weekend also symbolizes the official end of summer and the unofficial start to the school year. People celebrate it by throwing Labor Day parties — full of food, family, friends and fun. Lowe’s can help you become the master of the cookout with a new grill or smoker. We can also aid in your party prep with a variety of accessories. For all your Labor Day needs, visit us in store or online at Lowes.com,” the Lowe’s website reads.

There are also close to 100 Lowe’s food stores in North Carolina. You can see the store locator with hours and addresses for those stores at the previous link.

The History of Labor Day

The @EmpireStateBldg is illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Labor Day. https://t.co/TNMwXyLaeK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.