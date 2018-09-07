Mac Miller Criminal History: Has the Rapper Ever Been Arrested?

Mac Miller was found dead from an apparent overdose Friday, according to TMZ. The rapper was found Friday afternoon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller was 26-years-old at the time of his death.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was open about his issues with addiction and substance abuse in the past. He told Rolling Stone that his breakup with ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande was difficult and he struggled significantly with drug abuse at the time.

The rapper has a short rap sheet, but has had some run-in’s with the law over the years. Here’s what we know about Miller’s criminal history:

He Was Arrested for a DUI After He & Ariana Grande Split Earlier This Year

Miller was arrested for a DUI shortly after he and Grande broke up earlier this year, and his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, according to Refinery 29. He was arrested in May after he wrecked his G-Wagon during a hit-and-run. He fled the scene but police found him shortly after at his home.

“I loaded the gun for them,” he admitted. “I got into that sh*t. That’s my mistake. What does that specific event mean for my whole character? That’s a different conversation. But people are going to draw their own conclusions.”

Despite his arrest, law enforcement source told TMZ that he was “the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”

Miller Was Sued Several Times For “Sampling” Different Artist’s Songs on Mixtapes

In July, 2012, producer Lord Finesse filed a $10 million lawsuit against Miller, Rostrum Records and DatPiff for using a sample of Finesse’s song “Hip 2 Da Game” in Miller’s 2010 mixtape song “Kool-Aid and Frozen Pizza,” according to Wikipedia. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court, but details of the settlement were kept confidential.

He was again sued in 2015 for a similar case, when the 70’s band Aquarian Dream filed a $150,000 lawsuit against the rapper for sampling the band’s song “Yesterday (Was So Nice Today)” in Miller’s song “Therapy,” on his 2014 mixtape Faces.

The Rapper Was Arrested in 2011 For Possession of Marijuana & Spent a Night in Jail

Miller was arrested back in 2011 with a few of his friends in Upstate New York. He was on tour when the incident took place, according to an interview with Complex. Police raided his hotel room, where Miller and a group of friends were smoking marijuana and drinking.

“Well, we had to spend one night in jail,” Miller told Complex. “When you are touring that’s the other thing to be conscious about, some places don’t have tolerance for that. Like you get caught in Cali with weed they are gonna be okay.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever talked about it, but we are lucky that s–t didn’t get out while the case was still going on and s–t,” he told Complex. “Luckily I got out in time to make it to my next show in Canada.”

READ NEXT: Mac Miller History with Addiction & Drug Abuse