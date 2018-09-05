Man Plows Truck Into Fox 4 Studio in Dallas: PHOTOS

A man intentionally crashed his truck into the side of the studios for FOX 4 in Dallas early Wednesday morning before he jumped out of the vehicle and started “ranting,” the station said.
“He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way,” FOX 4 said. “He left behind a suspicious bag.”
Dallas police were investigating the suspicious package the man left behind, according to the station. No injuries were reported from the incident, which took place before 7 a.m. ET.
Photojournalists filmed the man placing boxes “filled with stacks of paper” next to the building. The papers were then scattered haphazardly across the sidewalk and street.
FOX4 reporter Brandon Todd said the man stood outside the building saying something about “high treason,” ranted about a sheriff’s department and then held up papers against windows, Fox News reports.
Pictures show the man in handcuffs, surrounded by paper, with the truck sticking out of a huge broken window. Two large broken windows can be seen next to the truck as well, as the man reversed and struck the window several times.
Fox reports that those inside the building continued to work to “keep the news on the air from a secure location.”
Employees tweeted that the building was being evacuated after the incident took place. “Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building,” reporter Shannon Murray said on Twitter. “We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating.”
Police officers were seen investigating the truck and the suspicious bag around 8:15 a.m. A bomb-sniffing dog checked vehicles parked in the studio parking lot and lots nearby as well.
Police said the paperwork that was within the truck mentioned a different DFW television station. The incident caused Dallas Area Rapid Transit said train and bus service to be suspended through the downtown area, according to NBCDFW.
Check out video of the man tossing the boxes of paper into the street below:
The suspect's name has not been released, as of Wednesday morning.