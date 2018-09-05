Man Plows Truck Into Fox 4 Studio in Dallas: PHOTOS

A man intentionally crashed his truck into the side of the studios for FOX 4 in Dallas early Wednesday morning before he jumped out of the vehicle and started “ranting,” the station said.

“He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way,” FOX 4 said. “He left behind a suspicious bag.”

Fox 4 the man who crashed his pickup truck into their TV studio in downtown Dallas "jumped out and started ranting". pic.twitter.com/nhoB8NLXtq — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) September 5, 2018

Dallas police were investigating the suspicious package the man left behind, according to the station. No injuries were reported from the incident, which took place before 7 a.m. ET.

Photojournalists filmed the man placing boxes “filled with stacks of paper” next to the building. The papers were then scattered haphazardly across the sidewalk and street.

FOX4 reporter Brandon Todd said the man stood outside the building saying something about “high treason,” ranted about a sheriff’s department and then held up papers against windows, Fox News reports.

This was the man who smashed his truck into our station this morning..throwing papers around while yelling "high treason". @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/k7PsosDQIk — Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) September 5, 2018

Pictures show the man in handcuffs, surrounded by paper, with the truck sticking out of a huge broken window. Two large broken windows can be seen next to the truck as well, as the man reversed and struck the window several times.

Fox reports that those inside the building continued to work to “keep the news on the air from a secure location.”

Man intentionally slams his truck into the FOX 4-Dallas…repeatedly crashing through two walls of windows. Police & bomb squad on scene. Station says the man yelled something about "high treason” @OANN pic.twitter.com/EwtvCldmLS — Patrick Hussion (@PatrickHussion) September 5, 2018

Employees tweeted that the building was being evacuated after the incident took place. “Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building,” reporter Shannon Murray said on Twitter. “We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating.”

Police officers were seen investigating the truck and the suspicious bag around 8:15 a.m. A bomb-sniffing dog checked vehicles parked in the studio parking lot and lots nearby as well.

Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building. We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/fnbDopcJFb — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018

Police said the paperwork that was within the truck mentioned a different DFW television station. The incident caused Dallas Area Rapid Transit said train and bus service to be suspended through the downtown area, according to NBCDFW.

Breaking: A man is in custody after intentionally ramming a pickup truck into a Fox 4 studio in Dallas, Texas. There are no reports of any injuries. pic.twitter.com/F6IMsVHC6i — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 5, 2018

Driver of pickup truck appears to have repeatedly rammed into downtown Dallas studios of Fox 4 KDFW. https://t.co/3HLtih6wtK pic.twitter.com/1hTPKiMVkn — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 5, 2018

The suspect’s name has not been released, as of Wednesday morning. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.