Map of North Carolina Showing Latest GFS, European Models

The state of North Carolina is preparing for a major storm. Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the Tar Heel State on Friday. The storm is set to bring heavy rains and damaging winds, particularly in areas along the Atlantic coast, and will be the most intense during the overnight hours of September 14.

‘Historic’ Rainfall in the Area Could Cause Major Flooding

Several inches of rain will fall across the state. Because of the amount of rain expected, “historic” flooding could occur from Thursday through Sunday. Additionally, there will be damaging winds that could top 100 miles per hour, isolated tornadoes, and “devastating” storm surge. The map below shows the greatest impacts in North Carolina and along the eastern coastline, as far south as Charleston and as far north as New Jersey.

weather maps: “extreme risk to lives and property” central north carolina: “i think we just gone get a lil heavy rain” pic.twitter.com/6Ncvg8QnYd — Sei🧚🏽‍♀️ (@seirra03) September 11, 2018

The GFS Model Shows Landfall in North Carolina & Suggest the Storm Will Stall

The latest GFS Model shows the storm approaching North Carolina, covering the state in precipitation over a fairly short amount of time. As previously reported by Heavy, the GFS model is still keeping the eye of the storm right on the coast. The model appears to show the hurricane stalling, dumping rain as it sits on the state’s edge.

GFS 10 day model precipitation forecast totals from Hurricane Florence 6 am EST. Color coded inch totals to the right of the GIF. The rainfall totals will be catastrophic especially in North Carolina and Virginia. pic.twitter.com/JhO5RgzNZN — Scott Cook (@scook2214) September 11, 2018

The Latest Euro Model Tracks Florence a Little Further South

The European Model projects that Florence will track a bit further south, bringing more severe weather to South Carolina. Although North Carolina is still expected to see the worst of the storm, a more southern track would mean that states further north — like Virginia — could be spared of some nasty weather.

The Euro is persistent. Still on the western side of the guidance envelope and is big trouble for both South and North Carolina. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/pxfdu4XTsY — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) September 10, 2018

As of 5 a.m. Eastern, Hurricane Florence was approximately 410 miles south of Bermuda and 975 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Currently a Category 4 storm, it’s possible that it could strengthen even more as it moves swiftly through the Atlantic Ocean.

A state of emergency has been declared in both North and South Carolina.