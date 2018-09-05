WATCH: Alex Jones Tells Marco Rubio: ‘Go Back to Your Bathhouse’

Alex Jones and Senator Marco Rubio had a heated confrontation in the Senate halls as Jones called Rubio a “frat boy” and Rubio telling the right-wing conspiracy theorist, “I’ll take care of you myself.” The Florida senator was answering media questions as Jones constantly interrupted asking what Rubio knew about Info Wars being “shadow banned.” At one point, Rubio had to ask Jones not to touch him Jones continued to call Rubio a “frat boy” and accused the senator of lying as Rubio said he had never heard of Jones or Info Wars.

Eventually, Rubio became sick of the interruptions and walked away telling the media they could stay if they wanted to talk to “this clown,” referring to Jones. As Rubio walked away, Jones told the senator to “go back to your bathhouse.”

Facebook and Twitter executives are facing a Senate Intel committee over what their plan is to prevent foreign governments from interfering in U.S. elections. Google has opted not to send a representative to the hearings but rather submitted a written testimony. Executive Kent Walker said in part in that statement, “We believe that we have a responsibility to prevent the misuse of our platforms and we take that very seriously. Google was founded with a mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. The abuse of the tools and platforms we build is antithetical to that mission… We’ve continued to investigate activity by the Internet Research Agency and other Russia-affiliated entities since we testified before the Committee last year. When we have found activity, we’ve removed the relevant accounts. We’ve also investigated activity linked to Iranian influence efforts, similarly removing the accounts we have linked to that activity.”