Mario Kart Toad & Trump Mushroom Memes

Mario Kart and Toad are trending on Twitter after an excerpt from Stormy Daniels’ tell-all book went viral. In the book, titled Full Disclosure, Daniels writes candidly about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

As most people know, Daniels was paid $130,000 as part of a hush agreement that was signed before the 2016 election. She has filed a lawsuit in an effort to dissolve the contract.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the book and copied a few paragraphs into a news article that has taken the internet by storm on Tuesday, September 18. The graphic details provided by Daniels include information about Trump’s private parts. Daniels compared Trump’s penis to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart.” Nintendo fans commonly know that character as Toad.

“He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool. I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fu*cked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart… it may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion,” Daniels writes.

It didn’t take long for social media to fill with memes about Mario Kart, Toad, and Donald Trump. Many of the memes that surfaced were about Daniels’ comments. You can see a few of those below.

Oh so now Trump is bragging about Mario Kart…. pic.twitter.com/lIUCqA3A4R — GilTPolitics (@GilTPolitics) September 18, 2018

New Deep Thoughts with Lil' Donnie Half-Scoop, y'all.

This one's for all you Mario Kart and Toad fans. pic.twitter.com/esoAvno8Be — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) September 18, 2018

We're knee-deep in the bizarro timeline where the world now knows too much about Trump and Mario Kart pic.twitter.com/VPLZG0GVy8 — rizzy 🍰 (@rizzydraws) September 18, 2018

Other memes are about people’s reactions to learning why Mario Kart and Toad are trending on Twitter. You can see a couple of those memes and GIFs below.

People: Don't try to find out why Mario Kart is trending.

Me: Pshhh! Also, me: pic.twitter.com/i5RLdAq63l — Liaa Marpa (@iamLiaa) September 18, 2018

*sees Mario Kart trending and clicks out of curiosity* pic.twitter.com/l6K04KmWW7 — Janet’s Iconic Key Earring (@BriDomonique) September 18, 2018

When you see why Mario Kart is trending: pic.twitter.com/M2gHpw9Bzl — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffMags5490) September 18, 2018

Right which one of you is gonna explain to the IT dept at work what appeared on my screen when I innocently clicked on #MarioKart to see why it was trending 🙈 pic.twitter.com/4DKMm5vPzP — Dormammu I've Come To Bargain (@cumberblogging) September 18, 2018

Do yourself a favor; don't click on the trending Mario Kart. It isn't what you think it is…😱🤢 pic.twitter.com/jEy6Y9J0RK — 🌜🐸 BluJasmine 🦋🌛 (@BluJasmine) September 18, 2018

I feel bad for the folks at pornhub who are gonna have to deal with a sudden surge in Toad/MarioKart porn searches. pic.twitter.com/Q042YhzXBh — TheDoctor (@13thDrResists) September 18, 2018

The Guardian reports that Daniels’ tell-all starts from the beginning, telling of her childhood growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The book “tells a vivid story of childhood poverty, neglect, and abuse, including sexual abuse by a middle-aged man beginning when Daniels was nine years old. The stories are intercut with light moments such as her time with a beloved pet horse and a crush on Patrick Swayze so intense she kissed a hole in her Dirty Dancing poster.”

Full Disclosure is set to be released on October 2.