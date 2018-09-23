Martha McSally: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Martha McSally is the Republican running for the US Senate in Arizona. She currently serves as the congresswoman for Arizona’s second congressional district. The 52 year old McSally is running in a tightly contested race against Democrat Krysten Sinema. There is no incumbent in this race; McSally and Sinema are competing to take over the Senate seat currently being held by Jeff Flake. Flake is not running for re-election.

Pollsters are saying that McSally and Sinema are so close that it’s virtually impossible to say which candidate is ahead in the race.

Here’s what you need to know about Martha McSally:

1. McSally Was an Air Force Colonel Who Served in the Middle East and Afghanistan

McSally, 52, retired from the US Air Force in 2010 after years of serving as a combat pilot in war zones. She spent 26 years in the military and did six tours in the Middle East and Afghanistan, flying for a total of 325 combat hours. She earned a Bronze star and six air medals during her years in the air force.

On 9/11, McSally was deployed to Saudi Arabia. She took part in the planning for the US army’s first air campaign in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. She also played a key role in combat search and rescue operations over Southern Iraq and Afghanistan.

2. She Fought to Overturn ‘Demeaning’ Military Dress Codes

While in the air force, McSally spent time serving in Saudi Arabia. There, she says, she was horrified to find that US servicewomen had to wear “full black Muslim garb” and veils. McSally argued that this was unconstitutional, and she began a long fight against the policy, which she said gave far too much weight to the demands of Saudi Arabia. “If we were called into South Africa during apartheid, would we put our African-American soldiers in separate quarters?” she asked, pointing out the the US military must stand by its own ideals.

The fight against the Department of Defense’s policy lasted eight years and included litigation against the Department of Defense. But eventually, McSally won her fight. She herself drafted — and helped to pass — legislation that overturned the policies on dress code in Saudi Arabia.

3. George Soros Funded Attack Ads Against Her

McSally ran in the Republican primary against Joe Arpaio, the tough-talking, anti-immigrant sheriff, and Kelli Ward. She won the primary handily.

But she won in spite of a group called Red and Gold, which spent 1.7 million dollars on attack ads against McSally. Red and Gold did not answer reporters’ questions about the sources of its funding. But after the primary, filings revealed that the group had received $600,000 from billionaire liberal activist George Soror. His son, Alexander Soros, also donated to the group.

Red and Gold also received money from Senate Majority PAC, a political action committee affiliated with Senate Democrats.

4. McSally’s Mother Raised Her and Her Four Siblings

McSally was born and raised in Rhode Island. She is the youngest of five children. When McSally was just 12, her father Bernard, a lawyer, died of a heart attack. Her mother, Eleanor became a reading specialist and went to work to support the family.

McSally, saying that she wanted to “make my father proud,” won a scholarship to the U.S. Air Force Academy. After graduation, she became one of the first women in the country to receive training to become a fighter pilot. Shortly afterwards, she was deployed to Kuwait to patrol Iraq’s no-fly zone.

5. Her Two-Year Marriage Ended in an Annulment

In 1997 McSally married Donald F. Henry, a fellow officer in the US Air Force. Two years later, their marriage was annuled by the state of Arizona. The couple had no children.

There are rumors circulating on the internet which imply that McSally and Henry had a “sham” marriage, and that the couple got hitched just to make it easier for McSally to get a promotion. It is not clear why the couple had their marriage annulled instead of divorcing. However, there appears to be no evidence that the marriage was a “sham.”

McSally has not married again. She lives in Tuscon with her golden retriever, Boomer.

