Massachusetts Gas Explosions Are Not Terrorism

The gas explosions that are devastating parts of Massachusetts are not related to terrorism. Boston25 news producer Matthew Touchette reports that despite the heavy involvement of the FBI and the Massachusetts State Police, there is no evidence suggesting the explosions are terrorism-related. WCVB reports that the FBI will assist Massachusetts’ State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation as to what caused the original fire.

The Associated Press reports that four people have been taken to local hospitals after the series of explosions that occurred north of Boston on the afternoon of September 13. Around 39 explosions have been reported in homes in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover. Officials have said that there is a chance that the number will grow.

Speaking to USA Today Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said that the fire is so strong, “you can’t even see the sky.” While WCVB reports that the smell of gas is so strong, it was making people feel ill.

