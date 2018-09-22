Massoel Pirate Kidnapping: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twelve crew members of the Swiss Massoel shipping company were kidnapped in waters off Nigeria. Unfortunately, this is not a rare occurence. Massoel has not released many details yet, and Nigeria’s navy and maritime police told Reuters they were not aware of the kidnapping when Massoel released a statement about what happened. Here is what we know so far.

1. Twelve Crew Members Were Kidnapped from a Merchant Vessel

According to a statement from Massoel, 12 crew members were kidnapped from a merchant vessel in Nigerian waters. There were 19 crew members total on the ship, Reuters reported.

In a statement, Massoel said: “The company is working with the authorities and specialists to secure the speedy and safe release of those being held.”

2. The Kidnapping Happened Just Southwest of Bonny Island, While the Vessel Was Carrying Wheat

The kidnapping happened 45 nautical miles southwest of Bonny Island, Reuters reported. The vessel was located between Lagos and Port Harcourt when it was boarded.

The vessel was transporting wheat.

3. The Nationality of the Crew Members Isn’t Known, Except None Were from Switzerland

The company hasn’t yet released the nationality of the crew members who were kidnapped. But Switzerland’s foreign ministry told Reuters that none were from Switzerland.

4. Massoel Shipping Is a Swiss Company with a Fleet of 11 Swiss Flag Vessels Operating Worldwide

Massoel Shipping is a Swiss company. According to their website, the company has been operating since 1982 and specializes in transporting dry bulk cargo. The main office is in Geneva, and it operates a fleet of 11 Swiss flag vessels that trade worldwide.

Massoel’s home page states that it operates 11 Swiss flag vessels. On it’s “Who We Are” page, it states that it operates a fleet of eight Swiss flag vessels, including six handy size bulk carries and two handymax bulk carriers. However, on its fleet page, the company lists all 11 ships in its fleet.

A Reuter’s story seems to indicate that the vessel attacked might have been the MV Glarus, but this has not yet been confirmed. The MV Glarus was built in 2001 and has a tonnage of 46’509, according to Massoe’s fleet page.

5. Kidnapping for Ransom Is a Common Issue in this Area

Unfortunately, what happened isn’t rare, Reuters reported. Kidnapping for ransom is common in that area. Over the last few years, foreigners have been kidnapped in the southern Niger Delta region a number of times. This region is the source of most of Africa’s crude oil.