Maura Fitzgerald and Maura Kane and both ex-girlfriends of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. On September 17, both women issued a statement talking about Kavanaugh’s good character. The two women both described Kavanaugh in glowing terms. The picture they painted was a far cry from the one painted by Chrstine Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of holding her down and trying to rape her when they were both in high school.

Here’s what you need to know about Maura Fitzgerald and Maura Kane:

The Two Women — Both Named Maura — Say They’ve Known Kavanaugh Since High School

Maura Fitzgerald says she and Kavanaugh were good friends in high school and began dating in college. She says in her statement, “Brett Kavanaugh and I have been good friends since high school. I dated him in college and he was and is nothing like the person who has been described. He always conducted himself honorably with me at all times when we were together. He was always a perfect gentleman, and I vouch for him completely.”

Maura Kane says she dated Kavanaugh back in high school and has stayed friends with him ever since. She wrote, “I’ve been friends with Brett Kavanaugh for over 35 years, and dated him during high school. In every situation where we were together he always respectful, kind and thoughtful. The accusations leveled against him in no way represent the decent young man I knew. We remain good friends and I admire him as a husband, father and professional.”

Maura Kane is 53 and Lives in Silver Springs, Maryland

According to MyLife, Maura Kane is 53 years old, the same age as Kavanaugh. She still lives in Silver Springs, Maryland, the well-heeled suburb of Washington DC where Kavanaugh grew up and went to high school. According to MyLife, Kane also goes by the names Maura M Kane and Maura C Molloy — indicating, maybe, that Maura Molloy is her maiden name and that she uses “Molloy” as a middle name now that she is married.

The names “Maura Molloy,” “Maura Kane” and “Maura Fitzgerald” are all very common names.

MyLife reports that Maura Kane previously lived in Washington DC as well.

Both Women Also Signed on to a Letter to the Senate Vouching for Kavanaugh’s Character

Just last week, 65 women signed a letter addressed to Chuck Grassley of the Senate Judiciary Committee saying that Kavanaugh “has always been a good person.” The letter read, in part, “Many of us have remained close friends with him and his family over the years. Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity. In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day.”

Both Maura Kane and Maura Fitzgerald signed on to that letter.

3. Both Women Will Appear on Fox at 7PM

Maura Kane and Maura Fitzgerald are set to appear on Fox News at 7PM eastern time, where they will be interviewed by Martha MacCallum. The details of the interview haven’t been announced yet, but they are expected to discuss their past and present relationships with Brett Kavanaugh. They are also likely to discuss the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. It will be interesting to find out whether either women ever knew Christine Ford, the woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

