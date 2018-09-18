Michael Avenatti Says Stormy Daniels’ Book Is About More than Sex With Trump

The most important thing about @stormydaniels book is not the description of her sex with Mr. Trump. It is instead her description of her life and role as a modern woman unafraid to speak truth to power. I am proud to call her my client and my friend. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 18, 2018

On Tuesday, details from Stormy Daniels’ tell-all book about Trump surfaced, sending the internet into a frenzy. In the book, Daniels’ provides graphic details about her alleged affair with Trump, and likens his penis to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”

“He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool,” The Guardian reports her as writing. “I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fu**** by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart… it may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

Hundreds of news outlets were quick to report the lewd details surrounding the alleged affair, but Michael Avenatti has spoken up, saying he doesn’t think the important thing about the book is the description of Daniels’ sex with Trump.

“It is instead her description of her life and role as a modern woman unafraid to speak truth to power. I am proud to call her my client and my friend,” he writes.

In under an hour, the tweet had garnered over 6,000 likes, and nearly 1,000 retweets on social media.

Some replied to Avenatti with serious comments, such as “This is crucial” and “I concur,” while others joked, “This is true. But we still kinda have to get #LittleMushroomMan trending.”

Avenatti is Daniels’ attorney. In March 2018, he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Daniels that hoped to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement between her and Trump regarding their alleged affair that took place in 2006.

Avenatti is known for his doggedness in the courtroom. Brian Kabateck, the incoming president of the Los Angeles Bar association, tells the LA Times, “Among trial lawyers, Avenatti is regarded as extraordinarily tenacious and aggressive… He may be the perfect foil for Trump… because he understands Trump and is in Trump’s head.”

New York lobbyist Louise Sunshine seconded Kabateck’s sentiments, saying, “I think he’s sort of got Donald figured out.”