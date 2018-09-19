Mike DeWine & Richard Cordray Ohio Debate: How to Watch Online

The two candidates running for governor of Ohio are squaring off tonight, September 19th, in their first of three debates leading up to the November election. Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray face each other at the University of Dayton beginning at 7 p.m.

Here’s How to Watch the Debate as it Airs

The DeWine-Cordray debate is taking place in Dayton. The CBS affiliate WHIO-TV, WHIO Radio and the Dayton Daily News have partnered to cover the debate. It will air on the broadcast channel, but for those who live outside of Dayton, there are a few streaming options.

WHIO-TV will stream the debate live on its website and its Facebook page.

The WHIO app is another option. It is available for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Yahoo! Connected TV and Vizio Smart TV. Just search “WHIO” in the App Store to download it. The app is free on all devices.

The Dayton Daily News will also stream the debate live on its website.

If you prefer to just listen on your phone, WHIO Radio is an option. Just download the “WHIO” app to your phone. Once it’s downloaded, tap the menu button found on the top-left corner of the screen. Click on “Listen Live” and it will begin streaming from the News 95.7 WHIO radio livestream.

Baldwin Wallace University: If the election for Ohio governor were being held today, for whom would you vote? [9/05/18 to 9/15/18]

Mike DeWine 41.8% Richard Cordray 37% Undecided 21.3%

Baldwin Wallace University released a new poll on September 18 of likely Ohio voters. It revealed that the race between Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray is a statistical tie. (The margin of error for the poll was 3.6 percent).

DeWine, the current Attorney General in Ohio, is preferred by nearly 42 percent of voters. Cordray, who previously served as AG and led the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under President Obama, brought in 37 percent support.

But a full 21 percent of voters said they are undecided over who they will cast their vote for on November 6. The Baldwin Wallace poll found that DeWine has the edge with men voters, while support from women was evenly split.

On the issues, health care remained the top concern among respondents.77 percent said it was very important in helping decide who to vote for. DeWine previously opposed Republican governor John Kasich’s decision to expand Medicaid in the state. But in July, DeWine switched his opinion, saying that if elected he would maintain the expansion.

Nearly 73 percent of those surveyed said the state of the economy was very important to their vote. 62 percent said taxes had high importance. Despite the political gridlock on immigration, just 55 percent said the issue had the power to impact their vote. And less than half, about 45 percent, listed abortion as “very important” when they head to the ballot box.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Elderly Man Chases Away Armed Robbers