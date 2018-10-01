Mitzie Sue ‘Susan’ Clements Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements of Ohio has been missing since Tuesday, September 25. The 53-year-old woman disappeared while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with her daughter.

1. Clements Vanished After She and Her Daughter Became Separated During a Hike

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements was hiking with her daughter on Tuesday, September 25, in the Clingmans Dome area of the Great Smoky Mountains. Park officials say the two were hiking the Forney Ridge Trail near Andrew Bald Mountain. The national park is on the border between between North Carolina and Tennessee.

Clements’ daughter told officials that she walked ahead of her mother during their hike. They were not separated for very long. When she turned around to find her mother, Clements was gone. She disappeared around 5 p.m. that day.

According to the National Parks, Clements was last seen wearing a green zip-up sweater, lightweight black pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho and white tennis shoes.

2. A Massive Search Has Not Yet Revealed Any Clues About Where Clements Could Have Gone

Park officials immediately began searching for Susan Clements, near the area where she was last seen. After finding no clues, they widened the search.

National Parks Service spokesperson Julena Campbell told WATE-TV that experienced hikers have even camped overnight on the Appalachian Trail, in order to maximize their chances of locating Clements.

By Sunday, September 30, the search had grown to include about 125 people from more than two dozen agencies across Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. Campbell said the teams were using helicopters and drones as well as K-9 units. Clingmans Dome Road was also shut down to the public, to make room for search teams. The parking area was transformed into an “incident command post” as the search continues.

3. A Portable Cell Tower From Verizon is Being Used to Assist in the Search

The area where Susan Clements vanished is described as a remote location with rugged terrain. Cellphone service can be difficult to come by.

The National Parks Service has received some help from Verizon on this front. The company set up a portable cell tower. In a news release, officials said the cell booster is “providing the critical cell and data coverage needed to effectively manage and support the search effort in this remote location.”

Clingmans Dome Road is temporarily closed for search operations. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) September 28, 2018

The parks service added that the team is also taking advantage of Clingmans Dome Road by turning it into a landing strip for helicopters involved in the search.

4. Susan Clements is From Cleves, Ohio, Near Cincinnati

Mitzie Sue ‘Susan’ Clements is from Cleves, Ohio. It is a small village located about 16 miles northwest of Cincinnati.

According to news outlet WCPO-TV, Clements works for the city of Cincinnati. She is reportedly an accounting tech for the Metropolitan Sewer District.

Clements’ brother-in-law is a firefighter in Cincinnati. He and several of his coworkers have traveled to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to assist in the search.

5. Well-Wishers Have Flooded Social Media & Some Have Speculated About Whether Clements Could Have Been Abducted

Susan Clements was last seen on Tuesday, September 25, and the search has been gaining national attention as it stretches into a second week. The National Park Services’ facebook posts about the case have been shared thousands of times.

Well-wishes and prayers have dominated the comments sections on social media; there was also speculation about whether Clements could have been abducted. However, officials have not addressed whether they are exploring that particular option.

