Montgomery County Animal Shelter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two employees of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Texas were suspended with pay pending an investigation into allegations that they had animals euthanized without a veterinarian seeing the animals first, and may have falsified records that helped give the shelter a no-kill status. Fox 26 reported that the two employees under investigation were Aaron Johnson, the shelter’s director, and Mark Wysocki, the shelter’s assistant director. Johnson confirmed with ABC 13 that he was one of the two on leave, but Wysocki’s name was not independently confirmed. Read on to learn more details about what is being investigated at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, along with Johnson’s background.

1. The Montgomery County Animal Shelter Had Just Earned a No-Kill Status in January 2018

Two employees at the shelter are under investigation, but the shelter itself is still operating as usual and seeking homes for animals under its care.

In mid-January 2018, the Montgomery County Animal Shelter first earned its no-kill status, Community Impact reported at the time. A no-kill status doesn’t mean that an animal shelter never euthanizes animals. The status is granted when 90 percent or more of the shelter’s animals leave the shelter alive. The shelter had an 81.2 percent status in 2016, which it raised to 92.5 percent in 2017. Aaron Johnson, the shelter’s new director, helped bring about that status by partnering with organizations like Operation Pets Alive, The Heartworm Foundation, and Lone Star Animal Welfare League.

Dr. Todd Hayden, who was director of the shelter in 2016, told Chron.com at the time that it was tough for the shelter to achieve a no-kill status, partially because some animals arrive that are sick, injured, or in bad shape.

In a statement, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Commissioner James Noack confirmed that two employees were being investigated. “Due to the serious nature of credible information, two employees have been suspended, with pay, pending the outcome of an internal (criminal) investigation.”

Noack currently has oversight of the shelter during the investigation.

2. The Accusations Include Two Employees’ Possibly Euthanizing 60 or More Dogs & Cats from a Hoarding Situation Before They Were Seen By a Vet

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations against the two employees. These allegations include falsifying the records of more than 70 dogs and cats that were seized in August from a hoarding situation, Fox 26 reported. The employees are also accused of having many of the animals euthanized before they were seen by a veterinarian and without putting a plea to rescues in the area.

Eric Yollick, an attorney, told Fox 26 that Johnson was accused of having 60 animals from a hoarding situation euthanized without the senior veterinarian, Dr. Gentry, evaluating them first. Yollick said that Gentry was so upset that he left the animal shelter.

Yollick shared that allegations also involved falsifying records that might have helped the shelter maintain a no-kill status. Yollick said that the employees believed that because a hoarder turned over the animals and signed a request for euthanization, those animals didn’t need to be counted against the percentage needed to earn a no-kill status.

Laura McConnell, president of the Lone Star Animal Welfare League, told ABC 13 that she did not want to provide an opinion about the allegations until the facts were all public, but said: “It would be disturbing (if true) that the multitude of animals brought in from a hoarding case were not seen by the vet before euthanization or if a plea was not put out to rescues.”

3. Johnson Was Named the Shelter’s Director in May 2017 — the Fourth Director Since 2016

MCAS has gone through a number of directors in a short period of time. Johnson was just recently named to the position in May 2017. There had been four directors since 2016, ABC 13 reported, and prior to that the shelter was operated by Care Corporation, a private management company. The county ended its contract and took over operations in August 2015 to improve the conditions at the shelter. They ended the contract after volunteers told county officials that conditions had resulted in the deaths of hundreds of animals, The Courier reported. ”

Here’s a look at the directors who have recently overseen the shelter.

In 2016, Dr. Mike White was hired as director and left after only nine days. White, who was the director of the Harris County Veterinary Public Health unit, said when he left in 2016 that the shelter had more issues than he realized, including conflicts with rescue groups and employees. “I really want the shelter to succeed,” he said, “but it’ll be very painful to achieve.”

In April 2016, Dr. Todd Hayden took over as director of the shelter, Chron.com reported at the time. He started out by making staff and policy changes to address issues the shelter had faced for years, including retaining employees. He wanted better training and better wages, along with two full-time veterinarians and a medical director.

Although Hayden took over in March 2016, the shelter announced in the summer of 2016 that it was conducting a nationwide search for a new director, Community Impact reported.

Charles Jackson was hired as director in mid-December 2016. He submitted his resignation in late March 2017. While he was director, he changed the shelter’s hours of operation to allow more time for cleaning cages and kennels, launched a holiday adoption initiative, and increased the live release percentage at the shelter to 93.2 percent that February.

He left after four months to become executive director of the Rescued Pets Movement, and he only had positive things to say about the shelter. He wrote on Facebook at the time: “We have some of the best staff in the country and I was lucky to lead them. Ultimately, I had to decide what was best for my family. I believe in RPM’s mission and I have wanted to work with this group of dynamic people for a very long time. At the end of the day, this opportunity was too good for me to pass up.”

Then Johnson, 33, came on in May 2017, replacing Jackson. Jackson was paid $140,000 as director, and Johnson’s salary is $100,000, The Courier reported.

4. Johnson Had More than 15 Years of Experience Working in Animal Services Before Joining the Shelter, & Volunteered as an EMT for Nine Years

Prior to joining as director of the shelter, Johnson was the medical services manager at the Houston Bureau of Animal Regulation and Care, Community Impact reported. He has had 15 years of experience working in animal shelters, animal control, and veterinary services.

According to Johnson’s LinkedIn, he also worked for the City of Houston as a shelter supervisor for three years, veterinary technician, and animal control officer. Prior to this, he worked for the Harris County Emergency Services department, and was a veterinary technician at Westbury Animal Hospital and Chimacum Valley Veterinary in Washington. He has an associate’s degree in business management and business administration from Houston Community College, and an emergency medical technician certification from the College of the Mainland. He volunteered for nine years as an EMT for Friendswood.

When he was hired as the director, Noack told the Courier: “He (Johnson) has a decade of shelter experience and has held nearly every position from animal control officer to veterinary tech, shelter supervisor to medical services manager. He is a licensed emergency medical technician, animal cruelty investigator and a chameleon specialist.”

Johnson told Community Impact in January that putting down animals was the toughest part of his job. But he loves working with animals.

“My favorite part of this job is being able to reunite people with their pets, finding homes for animals and just seeing how resilient animals are even after severe cruelty cases. I just love working with animals—I always have—and I see myself staying here for the foreseeable future.”

5. Montgomery County Animal Shelter Is Known for Its Creative Efforts To Get Animals Adopted, & It Has a Positive Rating on Google Reviews

The animals at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter certainly aren’t to blame for what happened, if allegations are shown to be true, and they still need good, loving homes. The adoption fee at the shelter has been lowered to $10 to encourage more adoptions, according to Community Impact. The shelter is on 8535 Hwy 242 in Conroe, Texas, and is open every day of the week except Mondays. You can see some of the pets available for adoption here or visit the shelter in person to see them all.

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter often finds creative ways to get its animals adopted. The shelter hosts Wednesday Night Walks and has photoshoots for its dogs on Sundays, Community Impact reported. In January, Johnson said that he was working on a new spay/neuter program which would involve getting a trailer for the shelter that would help transport animals after a large seizure. The shelter has also offered free microchipping at times. And from mid-July to late August, the shelter waived adoption fees because of overcrowding.

The shelter has 545 kennels, but had housed 900 animals in the first half of July, Community Impact reported. The shelter has a 3.5 star rating on Google.