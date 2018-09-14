New Bern, NC: Flooding & Rainfall From Hurricane Florence

New Bern, NC is already seeing significant flooding from Hurricane Florence, as maps, videos and other reports from the community of 30,000 people show. You can follow New Bern’s flooding conditions on an ArcGIS map put out by the city.

Interactive map showing the high water areas in New Bern so far. Unfortunately this will get worse. Reminder: curfew in effect in New Bern until 7am tomorrow. https://t.co/nH7LZX7IyR — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

Water levels reached 10 feet, and some water rescues were already being reported in the first minutes of September 14, 2018.

People in #NewBern along the #NeuseRiver could really use a wind shift. Water level just reached 10 FEET!!! We started the day just below 2 feet but the constant NE wind won't let the river drain. pic.twitter.com/d1LPAl5FrX — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) September 14, 2018

The roof was blown off a store in New Bern on the evening of September 13, 2018.

Prolonged, nasty surge indeed…Latest update from @NHC_Atlantic at midnight local: "Water levels continue to rise quickly on the western side of

Pamlico Sound. A USGS gauge at New Bern, North Carolina, on the

Neuse River is recording 9.6 feet of inundation" #Florence pic.twitter.com/F69sFj9L7N — Rob Perillo (@robperillo) September 14, 2018

Dramatic videos surfaced.

HAPPENING NOW: Surge pushing inland in New Bern, NC. Waves are crashing in the streets #HurricaneFlorence (via @GrantB911) pic.twitter.com/0Zf2ZXbhDu — 🌊TPFNewsDesk🌊 (@TPFNewsDesk) September 14, 2018

Flooding from the Neuse and Trent Rivers was compounding the problems in New Bern, combining with rainfall to flood roadways.

ROOF BLOWN OFF this store in New Bern, NC. Hurricane Florence making significant impacts along NC coastline. LIVE coverage continues on WeatherNation. pic.twitter.com/ifIm54bkSr — Nick Merianos (@NickMerianos) September 14, 2018

Things got so bad so fast that the CNN reporter assigned to New Bern left the area. There was already a report on Twitter of a home possibly flooding. “Another relay to #hamradio reports individual in the C Street area of New Bern seeking rescue, report was ‘water is at least waist deep’ in her home. Attempt made to relay to PD, however locals says the 911 call center ‘at wits end’ and only call for immediate life threat,” the report claimed.

"We actually ended up leaving downtown New Bern, (North Carolina), because the water started rising so quickly, so fast, so high and then all the power went out." – CNN's Dianne Gallagher has had to relocate twice due to rising water https://t.co/XxzOZ1nFig pic.twitter.com/OLwEQXXRie — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) September 14, 2018

Another person wrote on Twitter: “F*CKIN STRESSED OUT MY GRANDMA AND UNCLE JUST BARELY MADE IT OUT THE HOUSE THE WATER WAS COMING UP SO FAST SMH THEY CANT EVEN LEAVE NEW BERN NOW THEY HAD TO GO TO MY AUNT HOUSE AND WHO KNOWS WHEN THE WATER WILL REACH HER HOUSE SMH 😪”

Videos also captured some scenes of the flooding. New Bern is a riverfront community near the North Carolina coast that is located in Craven County.

Flood water is getting into the Craven County Emergency Services Building in New Bern. Despite that, emergency officials are still able to operate inside. #WRAL #Florence #ncwx pic.twitter.com/25eCPi5EI9 — Adam Owens (@AdamOwensTV) September 14, 2018

“Told y’all these serious situations are nothing to joke about!! families are stuck with rushing water entering their homes.. nothing but prayers up for my little town of New Bern and everywhere else 😞💔” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Here’s the National Weather Service forecast for New Bern, as of the late evening of September 13, 2018.

See satellite radar imagery for New Bern here.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw says “we haven’t seen flooding like this with a hurricane since Hazel” (1954!!) #hurricaneFlorence — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) September 14, 2018

Video shows storm surge from Hurricane #Florence begin to inundate New Bern, North Carolina as the Neuse River overflowed its banks and flooded parts of the town. https://t.co/4p1JzVCrLz pic.twitter.com/k7pmZkRDqc — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

New Bern weather is managed out of the Newport/Morehead City, North Carolina office of the National Weather Service. See the hourly forecast for that region here.

Read the full briefing document for the hurricane here.

Flash Flood Warning including Ocracoke NC until 1:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/yiuFTYVjpy — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

That office put out a flash flood watch for the area on the evening of September 13, writing, “…EXTREMELY HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH HURRICANE FLORENCE WILL LIKELY PRODUCE LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING…Hurricane Florence will impact the area into the weekend, bringing potentially historic rainfall amounts and unprecedented flooding across southern portions of eastern North Carolina.”

Outside the NWS Newport/Morehead City at 930 pm. pic.twitter.com/tErYVLRYQd — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

How much rain is expected? “Widespread and extremely heavy rain associated with Hurricane Florence will continue into the weekend. Many coastal areas have already received several inches of rainfall. Rainfall totals of around 20 to 30 inches, with isolated amounts up to 40 inches, are possible through Saturday,” NWS wrote.

#Florence Storm surge numbers have reached #HurricaneIrene levels over portions of Eastern #NC and will continue to rise overnight. https://t.co/bpE8ZKqHLC — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

Potential perils include flash floods, tornados, and storm surges. The evening hazardous weather outlook for the area was as follows on the evening of September 13, 2018:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City NC

527 PM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018

Martin-Pitt-Washington-Tyrrell-Mainland Dare-Beaufort-Mainland Hyde-

Jones-Craven-Pamlico-

527 PM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

…TORNADO WATCH 371 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

…HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT…

…STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT…

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for eastern North Carolina.

.DAY ONE…Tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Tornado Watch.

Flash Flood Watch.

Storm Surge Warning.

Hurricane Warning.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Flash Flood Watch.

Storm Surge Warning.

Hurricane Warning.”

Extended Weather Forecast for New Bern, NC

Hurricane #Florence has brought heavy rains to eastern NC. The storm has slowed, and the rain will continue overnight into Friday. #NCwx @NCEmergency pic.twitter.com/9el4jUErew — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

As of the evening of September 13, 2018, this was the weather forecast for Bern, NC:

Detailed Forecast

“Tonight (September 13, 2018)

Tropical storm conditions, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions possible, with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”