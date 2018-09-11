Will Hurricane Florence hit Norfolk, Virginia? When?

According to The National Weather Service’s extended forecast for Norfolk VA, hurricane conditions are possible in Norfolk on Friday, September 14, 2018. Before that time, tropical storm conditions are possible in the Norfolk forecast. Here is the extended forecast for Norfolk, VA:

According to NCDOT, “The storm is expected to make landfall near Wilmington on Thursday with impacts starting Wednesday.” You can find the main Hurricane Florence page for the National Weather Service here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Norfolk, Virginia Extended Weather Forecast

Here are a few selected slides from our 6 AM briefing regarding Hurricane #Florence. For the full briefing visit: https://t.co/1AC9qR2RfM Continue to follow NWS Wakefield and @NHC_Atlantic for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/38pVCA7khq — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 11, 2018

You can access live radar imagery of the Norfolk area here. See the hourly forecast for Norfolk here. See precipitation forecast maps for Norfolk here. See updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Florence here.

Know your zone! Confused about which Virginia evacuation zone you are in? Check the website below. #vawx #Florence https://t.co/IwNMUBk5xy — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 11, 2018

Norfolk, Virginia is served by the Wakefield office of the National Weather Service. You can obtain evacuation information for Virginia here.

Here is the latest information on #Florence as of 5 AM EDT. A full briefing will be issued later this morning. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch are now in effect to the VA/NC border. #vawx #ncwx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/EngHGdJoMr — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 11, 2018

Here is the extended forecast for Norfolk, as of September 11, 2018:

“This Afternoon (September 11, 2018)

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”