Hurricane Florence: North Carolina School Closings List

Hurricane Florence has caused most districts in North Carolina to close school on Thursday and Friday. Dozens of counties across the state and in the path of the Category 4 hurricane have followed suit, and Cumberland County Schools will even release students three hours early on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival of Florence. CCS’ after-school program will close two hours after school is dismissed.

The Wake County School System released an official statement regarding Hurricane Florence. “Schools will be closed on Friday Sept. 14. After-school activities are canceled Thursday and Friday,” they wrote. “The Wake County college fair scheduled for Sunday is canceled, as is the Special Education Open House scheduled for Wednesday. The safety of our students, parents and staff remains our top priority.”

The projected make-up days for Thursday and Friday have already been announced. According to ABC News, traditional schools will have make-up days on Monday, October 22 & Wednesday, November 21. Year-round schools, early college high schools will have their make-up days on Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 21.

Below is a full list of public schools that will be closed because of Hurricane Florence. For additional information on government, business, and church closings in the North Carolina area, click here.

Anderson Creek Academy Charter (early release Thursday, closed Friday)

Carter Community School (early release Thursday, closed Friday)

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (closed Thursday & Friday)

Christian Faith Center Academy (closed Thursday)

Christian Faith Child Dev. Center (closed Thursday)

Corinth Baptist Daycare (closed Thursday)

Creative Angels Childcare Center (closed Thursday & Friday)

Cumberland County Schools (early release Wednesday, closed Thursday & Friday)

Durham Tech Community College (early release Thursday & Friday)

Early Start Academy (closed Friday)

Fayetteville State University (early release Thursday & Friday)

First Baptist Clayton CDC (early release Thursday & Friday)

Harnett County Schools (closed Thursday & Friday)

Henderson Collegiate Charter School (closed Thursday & Friday)

Highland Learning Center (early release Thursday & Friday)

Highlander Academy (closed Thursday & Friday)

Johnson Memorial Church Preschool (early releases Thursday & Friday)

Johnston Community College (early release Thursday & Friday)

Kids Education Center VI (early release Thursday)

Kids Educational Centers 1-4 (early release Thursday)

KinderCare Learning Ctr. (closed Thursday)

Lee County Schools (closed Thursday & Friday)

Liberty Baptist Daycare- Durham (early release Thursday)

Liberty Christian School- Durham (early release Thursday)

LIFE Saint Joseph of Pines (early release Thursday, closed Friday)

Meredith College (no class Wednesday night, closed Thursday & Friday)

Moore County Schools (closed Thursday & Friday)

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools (early release Wednesday, closed Thursday & Friday)

NC Wesleyan College – Rocky Mount (closed Wednesday-Friday)

NCCU Speech & Hearing Clinic (closed Wednesday)

New Life Christian Academy-Fayetteville (Early release Thursday & Friday)

Norlina Christian School (closed Friday)

Northampton County Schools (early release Wednesday, closed Thursday & Friday)

Orange County Schools (closed Thursday & Friday)

Pathway Christian – Goldsboro (early release Thursday & Friday)

Roanoke Rapids School District (early release Wednesday, closed Thursday)

Sampson County Schools (early release Wednesday, closed Thursday & Friday)

The Hawbridge School (closed Thursday & Friday)

UNC-Chapel Hill (non-mandatory ops suspended to 5pm Sunday)

Vance County Schools (closed Thursday & Friday)

Vance-Granville Community College (closed Thursday)

Wake County Schools (early release Thursday, closed Friday)

Wayne County Public Schools (closed Wednesday-Friday)

William Peace University (early release Wednesday-Friday)

Wilson Community College (evening classes cancelled)

Wilson County Schools (early release Wednesday, closed Thursday & Friday)