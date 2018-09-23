Oak Fire Map: Location of Mariposa County Fire & Evacuation Details

The Oak Fire grew from just five acres to 150 acres in a few hours on Saturday evening in Mariposa County. Read on for more details about this fire, including maps showing where it’s located and information about evacuations and the fire’s size.

Maps of the Oak Fire

firefighters are battling a 15 acre wildfire near Lonesome Oak Ln and Bissett Station Rd, Ahwahnee (Maderea County) #OakFire https://t.co/SUgCIbywiX pic.twitter.com/bkWoFXATS0 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 23, 2018

This is a 150-acre fire near Lonesome Oak Road and Bissett Station Road in Ahwahnee. This Mariposa County fire started as a vegetation fire in the area of Rd. 628 and Rd. 620. It’s just three miles north of Oakhurst. The map above shows the fire’s location, with information about its size before it grew.

This first map below is a Google Crisis Map focused specifically on wildfires. It shows all of California, but should be zoomed in to focus on the location of the Oak Fire. If it is not, you may need to zoom in the map yourself.

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. You can zoom in to see the Oak Fire.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see the Oak Fire.

We will add more maps as they become available. This hasn’t yet been added to Inciweb.

Oak Fire Size & Evacuation Details

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the fire grew from five acres to 150 acres. Then by 7 p.m. Pacific, CAL FIRE upgraded the fire’s size to 250 acres.

Evacuations are currently in progress:

Rd 628 Rd 620 Lonesome Oak Rd. (per CAL FIRE as of 7:21 p.m. Pacific)

Lonesome Oak Lane, Buckeye Gap Trail, Miami Motorcycle Trails, and Northside of Road 620 between Lonesome Oak Lane and Badger Hollow Trail, according to the Madera County Sheriff, as of around 6:20 p.m. Pacific

The Cedarbrook Community of Timber Loft on 6S09 and 6S14B 5S12 Forest Service Road (per CAL FIRE as of 7:21 p.m. Pacific)

Pre-evacuation advisories are in place for the following: (Note – if the mandatory evacuations above cover the areas below, then that means some areas were upgraded to evacuation status rather than pre-evacuation status)

#OakFire Pre-Evacuation Advisories:

– Road 620 (Northside) between Road 628 to Mojo Lane

– Road 620 (Northside) between Buckeye Gap Trail and Old Yosemite Road

– Old Yosemite Road

– Sunshine Mountain Road — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 23, 2018

The Red Cross is establishing an evacuation center at Oakhurst Community Center at 39800 Fresno Flats Road.

Road closures include:

Road 620 at Miami Creek

Road 620 just west of Lonesome Oak Lane

Miami Motorcycle Trails

Remember, evacuation details and fire size can change rapidly. For the latest evacuation news, see your local news or call your local emergency officials.

How to Stay Updated on the Fire

CAL FIRE is sending updates about the fire on Twitter. Oak Fire’s official page is here. Since the fire is in both Mariposa County and Madera County, you can also find updates on the Madera County Sheriff’s Twitter page. You can also follow CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced on Facebook. Use these sources or your local news, as fire size and evacuation details can change rapidly.

