What Are the Odds Mike Pence Is the NYT Op-Ed Writer?

In the wake of the explosive New York Times op-ed that was released by an anonymous senior Trump official, reporters and journalists across the globe have been scrambled to identify the source who detailed a “secret resistance” within the administration.

As Trump demands that the Department of Justice find out who wrote the article, another anonymous source told The New York Times that the White House has a list of the 12 most likely individuals to be responsible for what Trump has called “TREASON.”

Though the White House’s list has not been released, CNN has listed the most likely suspects to be:

Dan Coats

Kellyanne Conway

John Kelly

Kirstjen Nielsen

Jeff Sessions

James Mattis

Fiona Hill

Mike Pence

Nikki Haley

Javanka

Melania Trump

And out of that list, the man who has been predicted with the highest odds of being the author of the groundbreaking article is: Mike Pence.

Betting Odds Around Mike Pence Being the Author of the NYT Op-Ed Article

The anonymous editorial published in the @nytimes is disgraceful. The author should resign. My thoughts from Orlando where we are on the road touting the accomplishments of @POTUS and this administration are below. We are not deterred. pic.twitter.com/8RzNzZras6 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 6, 2018

MyBookie’s prediction market around who the writer of op-ed is holds Mike Pence to be the betting favorite by far, with odds of -150, in comparison to the next closest favorite of Betsy DeVos at +200.

The least likely candidates, according to MyBookie odds, are Stephen Miller, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump, who are all at +1200 odds.

Pence has vehemently denied any involvement, as have most of the other top officials in Trump’s cabinet. He has called the op-ed “disgraceful,” and said that the individual should do “the honorable thing and resign.”

For now, it looks like the MyBookie betters aren’t buying it. And it’s likely that the word “lodestar” has something to do with why Pence is considered to be the culprit.

Why “Lodestar” Has Led People to Pence

Who wrote the anonymous NYT op-ed? Is there a speech pattern or literary technique that might offer a clue? David Kusnet, a former speechwriter for Bill Clinton who cracked the "Primary Colors" case, says he's focused on 2 words: "lodestar" and "unmoored" https://t.co/vB3UHtpfvI pic.twitter.com/iI6mcApKNZ — CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2018

The use of the word “lodestar” in the NYT op-ed immediately triggered a wave of responses on Twitter, who rightly noted that Pence is the only Trump official who has repeatedly used the word in public speeches.

Linguist David Kusnet has suggested that a speechwriter had something to do with the op-ed given the use of alliteration throughout the piece. Of the connection between Pence and the word “lodestar,” Kusnet said, “I have a hard time thinking that Vice President Pence would have written this…it’s even possible that someone wrote it knowing that “lodestar” is a word of Pence.”

He continued, “I think that whoever did this is not a coward, and that at this point they would come forward and not deny it… I would think that they would want to close this out honorably.”