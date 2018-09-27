Orrin Hatch’s on Christine Ford as an ‘Attractive’ Witness: Twitter Reacts

Orrin Hatch is under fire after calling Christine Blasey Ford an “attractive” and “pleasing” witness during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing confirmation. Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school, recounted her sexual assault during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

Asked if he found Ford a credible witness, Hatch responded with: “I don’t think she’s un-credible. I think she’s an attractive, good witness.”

Asked if he believes Dr. Ford, Sen. Orrin Hatch says, "I don’t find her un-credible. I think she’s an attractive, good witness.” Sen. Hatch's spokesman clarified saying he uses "attractive" to "describe personalities, not appearances." https://t.co/zACQjdfQRd pic.twitter.com/x1XObzt0FO — ABC News (@ABC) September 27, 2018

Twitter immediately lit up with reactions to Hatch’s comment. Hatch’s deputy chief of staff and communications director Matt Whitlock sent out several tweets to clarify Hatch’s remark, stating: “Hatch uses ‘attractive’ to describe personalities, not appearances. If you search his past quotes you’ll see he’s used it consistently for years for men and women he believed has compelling personalities.”

However, that didn’t stop offended Twitter users from flooding the social media page with outraged comments. Most users spoke about how inappropriate the comment was, especially regarding a woman who is reliving her sexual assault on live television.

User Brenna wrote: “You kiddin’ me? A woman testifies about sexual assault. A person with power to believe her, instead comments on the pleasing appearance of her body.”

Another user followed up with: “Of all the things to say about a woman who just testified about having been sexually assaulted? wtf, Sen. Orrin Hatch.”

I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest that if you are charged with the task of evaluating the credibility of a sexual assault victim, "She's attractive" might not be your best initial reaction. Right, @OrrinHatch? https://t.co/TPJz5hHZub pic.twitter.com/olbkVdnABI — Jon Hyman (@jonhyman) September 27, 2018

Elana Schor wrote a follow-up tweet, stating: “Hatch said it’s too early gauge Ford’s credibility but told me she is “a good witness. She’s articulate. She’s an attractive person.” (Attractive, in context, did not sound like a reference to looks.) But don’t forget, Hatch is among Kavanaugh’s biggest backers.”

Despite Hatch’s spokespeople attempting to clarify his comment, angry users continued to question how and why Hatch thought it was appropriate to comment on Ford’s appearance, regardless of what he actually meant by the word.

@OrrinHatch We do not exist to be “pleasing” to you. You disgusting 💩💩💩💩💩🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬Republican senator reacts to Ford's testimony: "She’s attractive and she’s a nice person" https://t.co/wmG9Dg6Avw — Marlene Plumlee (@marplumlee) September 27, 2018

“Not the best way for a older, male Republican senator to describe Ford,” another user wrote.

Rex Santus wrote: “Orrin Hatch thought a recess from Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was a good time to call her ‘attractive’ and ‘pleasing.'”

Matt Fuller even screenshot Whitlock’s page to show how many fires Hatch’s people were trying to put out after the comment.

When your day as Orrin Hatch's communications director is going great: pic.twitter.com/hEoZHj2egy — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 27, 2018

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.

READ NEXT: Elizabeth Rasor, Mark Judge’s Ex-Girlfriend, Contradicts Judge’s Claim About Georgetown Prep

