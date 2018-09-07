Post Malone Car Accident: ‘God Must Hate Me’

Post Malone was involved in a car accident in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday, just weeks after his plane had to make an emergency landing after his private jet blew 2 tires after takeoff from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Sgt. Andrew Meyers of the Beverly Hills Police Department told Billboard that the rapper’s Rolls-Royce crashed into a Kia and barreled through a fence before coming to a stop in some shrubs nearby.

#BREAKING Post Malone involved in crash in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/01iCttZnuC — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 7, 2018

Law enforcement told TMZ that Malone was in the passenger seat of his Rolls-Royce when the Kia t-boned the Rolls on the driver’s side, sending them spinning out of control.

Malone walked away unscathed and wrote on Twitter: “God must have me lol”

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Authorities don’t believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident, but the crash is still still being investigated.

Malone and his assistant were photographed on the scene speaking to authorities while the car was towed away. Photos show the driver’s side door completely smashed in and a tire snapped half off the vehicle.

Malone’s assistant was driving the Rolls-Royce at the time of the accident.

Post Malone is okay after being involved in a car accident this morning. pic.twitter.com/1NjdNBHLGk — Post Malone Fans (@PostMalone_Fans) September 7, 2018

The crash comes a mere 17 days after Malone’s private jet had to make an emergency landing. A private jet carrying Post Malone and 15 other passengers was flying over Connecticut trying to burn off fuel, according to TMZ. The plane blew a tire during take off and was quickly diverted to an airport in Massachusetts, before being diverted once again to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, where the plane landed safely.

Malone was on his way to London Luton Airport in England, where the rapper was set to perform at the Reading & Leeds festival.