Publix Labor Day Hours 2018: Is the Pharmacy Open or Closed Today?

Publix super markets are open on Labor Day 2018, which falls on Monday, September 3. However, Publix pharmacy will be closed the whole day, according to the Publix website. Publix super markets are generally open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Before heading to your local store first thing in the morning or later on at night, you should double check the website to obtain its respective hours.

The Publix pharmacy will reopen on Tuesday, September 4, and will operate under normal business hours.

Labor Day is one of the busiest times of the year for grocery stores, as people tend to throw their last big barbecues of the summer over the long weekend. It’s a very popular time for get-togethers, cookouts, and back-to-school shopping.

The good news is that Publix has you covered this weekend. Not only are Publix super markets open on Labor Day, but the grocer is running some awesome BOGO (buy one, get one free) deals this weekend. To check for sale items and deals, you will need to select your store of choice on the Publix website. You can then check your local ad. Sales and deal vary by location, so be sure to input your zip code correctly and choose the store that you’re going to shop at before crafting your list.

Publix was recently in the news after a meat recall affected several stores in the state of Florida. The company said that more than two dozen ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli.

The products were bought between June 25, 2018 and July 31, 2018, and have sickened at least 18 people, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To see a full list of effected counties, click here.

Other super markets across the United States are also keeping normal business hours for the Labor Day holiday. They include Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Winn Dixie. A few other stores, like Stop N Shop and Kroeger’s might be keeping different hours for the holiday, so it is best to check their respective websites or call your local store before heading out.