Rebecca Anderson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rebecca Anderson, a Texas home daycare owner, was arrested after allegedly locking toddlers in a dark closet after strapping them to cart seats with shoelaces and feeding them Tylenol “to make her job easier,” according to an arrest warrant in the case.

Police discovered the abuses Friday after the parents of one of Anderson’s daycare children hid a camera in their child’s car seat, according to the arrest affidavit.

Here’s what you need to know about Anderson:

1. A Concerned Family Mounted a Camera to Their Son’s Car Seat & Caught Anderson on Tape Roughly Yanking the Child From The Seat & Feeding Him an Unknown Liquid

Authorities say the family whose recording caught Anderson’s actions on tape had dropped their 6-month-old child off at Anderson’s daycare center last Thursday, after mounting a camera to their son’s car seat.

After they picked their son back up at 4 p.m., the family watched the video, which allegedly shows Anderson roughly yanking the child out of the car seat and using a plastic syringe to “feed him an unknown substance,” according to the arrest warrant.

The family went to police the next day and shared the tape.

2. Anderson Claimed to Only Have 5 Children in Her Care, But Authorities Found 3 More in a Dark Closet

Authorities obtained a search warrant and knocked on the door of Becky’s Home Child Care Friday afternoon, where they were met by Anderson. The caretaker originally told police that she had five children in her care, but police eventually found four more, according to the arrest affidavit.

Three of the children were in a dark bedroom closet, strapped into plastic car seats with the door closed, the arrest affidavit states.

3. All 9 Children Were Found With Shoelaces Around Their Necks, Which Anderson Claimed Was Meant to Keep Them in Their Car Seats

All nine children were found with “ligatures” around their necks, which police identified as cotton shoelaces, according to the arrest affidavit. Anderson told detectives she used the laces to “keep the toddlers from reaching out to remove themselves from their car seats.”

Anderson initially denied giving any medication to the children, but admitted to police that she fed them Tylenol as a way to “maker her job easier” after police showed her the video the parents had taken.

4. Anderson’s Social Media is Flooded With Users Publicly Shaming Her For The Alleged Abuse

Anderson’s Facebook profile doesn’t give very much public information about the caretaker. She has two similar-looking pictures of herself smiling at the camera, one with a look at the interior of the living room she was standing in, which shows a glowing angel, a nativity set and some pink, floral wall decor. It is unclear if this is the same home that the children were found in.

An album with photos from a trip to Hawaii, captioned “Ruth Ann and I really enjoyed our trip to Hawaii” can also be seen from 2013. Other than those few photos, most of her profile is private, although she has a few public posts sporatically posted over the last few years, including one of an article captioned “They gave their all to protect our city. R.I.P.,” with an accompanying article about the Dallas officers who were killed in 2016. Each of these public posts are filled with people publicly shaming Anderson for the accusations against her.

Another wrote: “I pray for those poor babies. If you cannot tolerate children, I have an idea-how about don’t have a daycare! This is the worst kind of evil.”

5. Anderson is Being Charged With 9 Counts of Child Criminal Negligence & is Being Held on Two Bonds, Totalling $55,000

Anderson is being charged with nine counts of a charge listed as “abandon endanger child criminal negligence,” one for each of the nine children found in her care, and a separate charge for injury to a child with intent to inflict bodily injury, jail records show.

Records show that Anderson remained in the Dallas County jail on a $45,000 bond – $5,000 per child for each of the nine negligence charges – and had a separate bond set at $10,000 on the charge of injury to a child with intent to inflict bodily harm.

